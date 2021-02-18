>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1475)  | Author's Website |

Prem Watsa's Top 5 Trades of the 4th Quarter

Canadian investing titan buys Berkshire holding Merck

February 18, 2021 | About: PFE -0.95% MRK -0.17% FIT +0% GIL -2.57% NTES -2.03% BRK.A -0.84% BRK.B -0.71% TSX:FFH -1.16%

Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio), the founder and chairman of Fairfax Financial Ltd. (TSX:FFH), disclosed this week that his insurance company's top five trades during the fourth quarter featured new positions in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) and the closure of his holdings in Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT), Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) and NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

A University of Western Toronto Ivey School of Business MBA graduate, Watsa met Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio) in 1985, who casually told him that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) made money through "insurance float" investing. As of December 2020, Fairfax's $2.25 billion equity portfolio contains 59 stocks, with 10 new positions and a turnover ratio of 2%.

cd6c6a97a51d49a415ab69213bf19234.png

Fairfax's top sector in terms of weight is financial services with a weight of 52.34%. Other major sectors include technology, real estate and materials, representing 16.80%, 10.77% and 8.93% of the equity portfolio.

fba588aca9429a90909bf60c11c974d7.png

Pfizer

Fairfax purchased 300,900 shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), allocating 0.49% of the equity portfolio to the position. Shares averaged $36.69 during the fourth quarter.

4f8691761e60132956a556a492298d94.png

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based drug manufacturer's profitability 7 out of 10: Even though the company's three-year revenue growth rate underperforms over 66% of global competitors, Pfizer's profit margins and returns are outperforming over 80% of global drug manufacturers.

8b76648e2f5a253cec22a7a438b87a5b.png

Gurus with large holdings in Pfizer include Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio).

9c49b5b51c64c8db34610175cb54c944.png

Berkshire axed its Pfizer stake during the fourth quarter, selling 3,711,780 shares.

66d7b6fc27911d5f963b212d77817aba.png

Merck

Fairfax purchased 122,900 shares of Merck (NYSE:MRK), giving the position 0.45% equity portfolio space. Shares averaged $80.13 during the fourth quarter.

648929b5045b77d0ad9ad0b2c9bcdd9d.png

GuruFocus ranks the Kenilworth, New Jersey-based drug manufacturer's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins that outperform over 80% of global competitors.

535d5e5d2fd4fb803c172dcf0adc2269.png

Berkshire added 6,294,333 shares of Merck during the quarter, increasing the position 28.1% to 28,697,435 shares.

ca69adc6b920d6f0ff76bb8540982bac.png

Fitbit

Fairfax sold 2.15 million shares of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), trimming 0.84% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $7.05 during the fourth quarter.

c5558d7942005750ed80d52d870a776c.png

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based health and fitness hardware company's financial strength 5 out of 10: Although the company's cash-to-debt ratio outperforms over 70% of global competitors, Fitbit has a low Piotroski F-score of 2 and a weak Altman Z-score of 0.92.

12410508fe7ae2e9c4d7a72b8565adb8.png

Gildan Activewear

Having purchased 730,000 shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) during the second quarter of 2020, Fairfax sold the shares during the fourth quarter of 2020. The shares averaged $24.66 during the fourth quarter, up from the second-quarter average of $14.74.

62f59eded33c4900886af8f5fcc396e6.png

GuruFocus ranks the Montreal-based apparel manufacturer's financial strength 4 out of 10: Although the company has a high Altman Z-score of 3.55, Gildan also has a low Piotroski F-score of 3 and debt ratios that underperform over 60% of global competitors.

f91322bfa2642e586a7b5db532c744d1.png

NetEase

Fairfax sold 72,500 shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), trimming the equity portfolio 0.37%. Shares averaged $89.69 during the fourth quarter.

a38bd9dd904150dcc6fa4866b44169a3.png

GuruFocus ranks the Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based interactive media company's profitability 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and profit margins and returns outperforming over 77% of global competitors.

268b07359ed188c1d66733b1122e0aa3.png

Disclosure: Author is long Merck and Pfizer.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)