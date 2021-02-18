Spinnaker Trust Buys BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Sells Johnson & Johnson, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Cisco Systems Inc

Portland, ME, based Investment company Spinnaker Trust (Current Portfolio) buys BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, sells Johnson & Johnson, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Cisco Systems Inc, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spinnaker Trust. As of 2020Q4, Spinnaker Trust owns 234 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IUSB, FPE, CRM, FHLC, UL, WEX, AFL, AMP, BK, JWN, TRV, PSX, IXN, SHY,

SUSA, ISTB, LLY, SPSM, XLV, SRLN, NEAR, LEMB, BRK.B, IYC, SCHV, VRTX, IYW, MNA, IAU, AAXJ, WFC, NVDA, VSS, CVS, DHR, LMT, MDLZ, PSCH, MDT, XLB, XLE, ICLN, Reduced Positions: XLK, JNJ, XLP, CSCO, VBR, IEI, XOM, ESGD, DIS, GSIE, AMZN, AAPL, ADP, INTC, GOOG, IDXX, ITW, T, NKE, CVX, BDX, AMGN, XLF, IEF, FTEC, IEMG, IHE, FB, VOO, V, VTI, RTX, TXN, UNP, TMO, FISV, ABT, ADBE, LIN, BAC, EL, NEM, BLK, MRK, BMY, STZ, DE, VCR, EXT, DD, D, COST, IWB, CARR, VOX, VUG, AMT, XLRE, AVGO, SLB, SYK, TJX, CB, PFE, USB, ORCL, VZ, TT, DLN, TSLA, FLT, HON, GE, PAYC, PYPL, DOW, CTVA, DES,

3M Co (MMM) - 546,466 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) - 987,313 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.06% iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 953,962 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 531,990 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 1,278,076 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.82%

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.57 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $53.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 361,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 724,959 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $247.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.03 and $57.75, with an estimated average price of $55.03. The stock is now traded at around $59.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 35,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,302 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spinnaker Trust initiated holding in WEX Inc. The purchase prices were between $126 and $204.76, with an estimated average price of $168.67. The stock is now traded at around $218.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 101.06%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $86.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 987,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 411.02%. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.39. The stock is now traded at around $201.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 34,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $27.99 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.19. The stock is now traded at around $40.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 528,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 32.23%. The purchase prices were between $44.13 and $45.65, with an estimated average price of $44.98. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 192,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 153,852 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spinnaker Trust added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $73.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.29.

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79.

Spinnaker Trust sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.