>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1484)  | Author's Website |

Ruane Cunniff's Top 4 Trades in the 4th Quarter

Firm recognized by Buffett releases quarterly portfolio

February 25, 2021 | About: NFLX -1.21% CACC -1.5% GOOGL -3.26% GOOG -3.05% W -0.03% BRK.A -1.92% BRK.B -1.92%

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio), the firm founded by the late William Ruane, disclosed last week that its top four trades during the fourth quarter of 2020 included a new position in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), a boost in its Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) holding and reductions in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) and Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

The New York-based firm, which received recognition from Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), manages the Sequoia Fund in addition to other separate managed accounts. The fund managers apply a long-term, value-oriented strategy in which emphasis is placed on a company's balance sheet, earnings history and growth prospects.

06c2fda46c563992db99b5c3b238e23b.png

As of December 2020, the firm's $9.38 billion equity portfolio contains 38 stocks, with four new holdings and a turnover ratio of 5%. The top three sectors in terms of weight are communication services, financial services and technology, representing 34.07%, 26.60% and 16.71% of the equity portfolio.

06c2fda46c563992db99b5c3b238e23b.png

Netflix

The firm purchased 701,374 shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), dedicating 4.04% of its equity portfolio to the position. Shares averaged $506.65 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Thursday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.97.

985d30c4e5d3821f5dd9a09fb5b97d76.png

GuruFocus ranks the Los Gatos, California-based streaming giant's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that is near a 10-year high of 18.34% and outperforming over 86.55% of global competitors.

d0d42b9dbd6c1a9922e492a1eb9c99a6.png

Gurus with large holdings in Netflix include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)'s Fisher Investments, Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)' Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund and Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)'s Lone Pine Capital.

95639e64d37c8f3887010a84d5e20b56.png

Credit Acceptance

The firm added 311,243 shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC), increasing the position 24.1% and the equity portfolio 1.15%. Shares averaged $346.14 during the fourth quarter.

c8c4f8ce95081e82a2a79693aede603e.png

GuruFocus ranks the Southfield, Michigan-based consumer finance company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and returns that are outperforming over 88% of global competitors.

8677a874dc4b923a9200b8105d9bf65d.png

Alphabet

The firm sold 239,640 Class C shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), cutting the position 52.31% and the equity portfolio 4.19%. Shares averaged $1,690.43 during the fourth quarter.

543fa9674d2a4f4b9bbf934b8032e9ea.png

GuruFocus ranks the Mountain View, California-based online search giant's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and profit margins outperforming over 80% of global competitors.

396e6efef547410cc44bb4ec2f62d11a.png

Wayfair

The firm sold 542,605 shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W), trimming the position 23.23% and the equity portfolio 1.88%. Shares averaged $225.81 during the fourth quarter.

43e5181c5e22644367c28d6fef5da985.png

GuruFocus ranks the Boston-based e-commerce company's profitability 3 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns underperforming over 60% of global competitors.

98e6f07ac6d1edbf0141b464ac7183a3.png

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)