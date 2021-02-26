M Holdings Securities, Inc. Buys SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST, Crown Castle International Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells People's United Financial Inc, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Barnes Group Inc

Portland, OR, based Investment company M Holdings Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST, Crown Castle International Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, The Home Depot Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells People's United Financial Inc, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Barnes Group Inc, Chevron Corp, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M Holdings Securities, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, M Holdings Securities, Inc. owns 170 stocks with a total value of $747 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST (SPY) - 236,829 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.78% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 145,922 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,369 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 89,000 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 207,989 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.12. The stock is now traded at around $155.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 26,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $319.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $258.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.42. The stock is now traded at around $206.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,809 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $120.89. The stock is now traded at around $118.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $73.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P 500 ETF TRUST by 32.78%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $380.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 236,829 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.14%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 48,768 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $119.04 and $121.38, with an estimated average price of $120.07. The stock is now traded at around $115.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 67,004 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 46.11%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $240.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,291 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.71%. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 49,406 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 62.76%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 125,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Barnes Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.01 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $44.37.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.31 and $1.19, with an estimated average price of $0.72.