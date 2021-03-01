Gifford Fong Associates Buys Shopify Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Investment company Gifford Fong Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Shopify Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Franklin Resources Inc, Viatris Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Micron Technology Inc, NOV Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gifford Fong Associates. As of 2020Q4, Gifford Fong Associates owns 134 stocks with a total value of $429 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,684 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 256,000 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 48,143 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,168 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 100,020 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio.

Gifford Fong Associates initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1310.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gifford Fong Associates initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $414.818600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gifford Fong Associates initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gifford Fong Associates added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 217.47%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $216.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 47,621 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gifford Fong Associates added to a holding in Franklin Resources Inc by 106.48%. The purchase prices were between $18.64 and $25.16, with an estimated average price of $22.36. The stock is now traded at around $27.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 120,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Gifford Fong Associates sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $8.01 and $14.66, with an estimated average price of $11.35.