4 Buffett-Munger Stocks With Strong Gains as of the 1st Quarter

According to the Buffett-Munger Model Portfolio, four stocks with strong gains during the first quarter that align with Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)'s investing strategy are Sleep Number Corp. (NASDAQ:SNBR), Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD), Usana Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE:USNA) and Griffon Corp. (NYSE:GFF).

Buffett and Munger said that their Omaha, Nebraska-based insurance conglomerate seeks four key criteria of "good companies trading at fair prices": understandable business, favorable long-term prospects, honest and competent management and attractive valuations. Key characteristics of good companies according to the Buffett-Munger strategy include a high business predictability rank, positive operating margins and earnings growth, low debt-to-revenue growth and low price-earnings-to-growth ratios.

Buffett-Munger model portfolio starts 2021 with a bang

GuruFocus' Buffett-Munger model portfolio returned approximately 17.43% since the January 2021 rebalance, outperforming the Standard & Poor's 500 Index return of 4.91% year to date. The strategy returned an annualized 17% per year over the past three years and an annualized 14.05% per year over the past five years, topping the benchmark returns of 14.22% and 13.96% over the respective periods.

As such, investors may find opportunities in stocks that gained more than 20% in the year to date and still qualify as Buffett-Munger companies.

Sleep Number

Shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) traded around $139.31 on Wednesday, up approximately 67.14% for the year to date. Even though the stock is significantly overvalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 2.31, Sleep Number's PEG ratio of 0.97 outperforms over 75% of global competitors.

GuruFocus ranks the Minneapolis-based bedding solutions company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a four-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 8% per year over the past five years and is outperforming over 70% of global competitors.

Gurus with large holdings in Sleep Number include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)'s GMO.

Lithia Motors

Shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) traded around $370.55, up approximately 27.03% in the year to date. Even though the stock is significantly overvalued based on Wednesday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 2.67, Lithia Motors' PEG ratio of 0.87 outperforms approximately 80% of global competitors.

GuruFocus ranks the Medford, Oregon-based vehicle and parts retailer's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 2.9% per year on average over the past five years and is near a 10-year high of 5.23%.

Gurus with holdings in Lithia include David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio)' Abrams Capital Management and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s Royce Investment Partners.

Usana Health Sciences

Shares of Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) traded around $95.27, up approximately 25.77% in the year to date. The stock is fairly valued based on Wednesday's price-to-GF Value of 1.02 while its PEG ratio of 1.56 is near a 10-year low.

GuruFocus ranks the Salt Lake City-based nutritional product manufacturer's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and an operating margin that has increased approximately 0.8% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 85% of global competitors.

Griffon

Shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) traded around $25.14, up approximately 23.26% in the year to date. Even though the stock is modestly overvalued based on Wednesday's price-to-GF Value of 1.21, Griffon's PEG ratio of 1.08 outperforms over 74% of global competitors.

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based garage door manufacturer's profitability 7 out of 10: Even though profit margins underperform more than half of global competitors, the company has a 4.5-star business predictability rank and three-year revenue and earnings growth rates outperforming over 80% of global industrial product companies.

Disclosure: The author has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The mention of stocks in this article do not constitute a recommendation. Investors must do their own research before investing in the stock market.

Further, different valuation methods may result in different valuation zones. For example, a stock may be undervalued or fairly valued based on the PEG ratio yet may be overvalued based on our GF Value.

