Stonebridge Capital Management Inc Buys Ferrari NV, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Boeing Co, Qualcomm Inc

April 05, 2021 | About: IFF +0.45% NAT -5.56% D6XV +0% RACE +2.86% SMG +0.18% CME +0.51% TMQ +6.4% XOM -1.72% BA +2.63% QCOM +1.94%

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Stonebridge Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Ferrari NV, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, CME Group Inc, Nordic American Tankers, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Boeing Co, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc owns 100 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stonebridge+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 153,199 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,784 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
  3. Intel Corp (INTC) - 192,173 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 60,810 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  5. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 136,841 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
New Purchase: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76. The stock is now traded at around $213.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 18,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $253.897200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $207.330600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Trilogy Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.99 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $2.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Nordic American Tankers Ltd by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $3.88, with an estimated average price of $3.23. The stock is now traded at around $3.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WildBrain Ltd (D6XV)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc added to a holding in WildBrain Ltd by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $1.08 and $2.4, with an estimated average price of $1.74. The stock is now traded at around $1.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 58.74%. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.350100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc still held 27,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Boeing Co (BA)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 26.1%. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $258.046200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc still held 5,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.



