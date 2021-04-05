Stonebridge Capital Management Inc Buys Ferrari NV, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Boeing Co, Qualcomm Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Stonebridge Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Ferrari NV, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, CME Group Inc, Nordic American Tankers, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Boeing Co, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc owns 100 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RACE, SMG, CME, TMQ,
- Added Positions: IFF, CAT, INTC, PEP, GD, GILD, IBM, MU, GSK, NAT, SIEGY, WMT, ABBV, D6XV,
- Reduced Positions: XOM, BA, MSFT, AJG, ORCL, BMY, CSCO, KSU, AMZN, CVX, MRK, NGG, WSM, TRT, DTEGY,
- Sold Out: QCOM,
These are the top 5 holdings of STONEBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 153,199 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,784 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 192,173 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 60,810 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 136,841 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.16%
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76. The stock is now traded at around $213.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 18,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $253.897200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $207.330600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Trilogy Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.99 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $2.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $139.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Nordic American Tankers Ltd by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $3.88, with an estimated average price of $3.23. The stock is now traded at around $3.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: WildBrain Ltd (D6XV)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc added to a holding in WildBrain Ltd by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $1.08 and $2.4, with an estimated average price of $1.74. The stock is now traded at around $1.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 58.74%. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.350100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc still held 27,918 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Boeing Co (BA)
Stonebridge Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 26.1%. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $258.046200. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc still held 5,789 shares as of 2021-03-31.
