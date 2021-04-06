Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Veeva Systems Inc, Sells FactSet Research Systems Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, A.O. Smith Corp

Milwaukee, WI, based Investment company Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Veeva Systems Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Amgen Inc, sells FactSet Research Systems Inc, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, A.O. Smith Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Investment Services of America, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. owns 78 stocks with a total value of $970 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NVDA, VEEV, VGSH, AMGN, BMY, HD, SMG, MMM, CL, JPM,

NVDA, VEEV, VGSH, AMGN, BMY, HD, SMG, MMM, CL, JPM, Added Positions: SHY, FTV, FLT, ITW, ILMN, AMZN, BKNG, ROP, WAB, ECL, JNJ, VOO, UNH, ABBV, PEP, VZ,

SHY, FTV, FLT, ITW, ILMN, AMZN, BKNG, ROP, WAB, ECL, JNJ, VOO, UNH, ABBV, PEP, VZ, Reduced Positions: FDS, FLOT, PYPL, PRLB, IEI, ANSS, QCOM, DHR, GOOGL, PTC, RMD, MSFT, TYL, GOOG, ADP, MA, USB, GVI, SPSB, CDK, PG, MCD, BRK.B,

FDS, FLOT, PYPL, PRLB, IEI, ANSS, QCOM, DHR, GOOGL, PTC, RMD, MSFT, TYL, GOOG, ADP, MA, USB, GVI, SPSB, CDK, PG, MCD, BRK.B, Sold Out: AOS, SPY,

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 659,485 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 166,509 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 148,654 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.93% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 156,503 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 376,604 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 313.72%

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $554.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 23,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $265.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 22,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 30,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $313.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $198.2 and $245.41, with an estimated average price of $226.73. The stock is now traded at around $249.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 313.72%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 376,604 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 72.05%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $373.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 29.20%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 885 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $69.49, with an estimated average price of $60.8.

Capital Investment Services of America, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.