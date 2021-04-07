Somerset Trust Co Buys Morgan Stanley, MGM Resorts International, Burlington Stores Inc, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, PVH Corp, Eagle Materials Inc

Somerset, PA, based Investment company Somerset Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Morgan Stanley, MGM Resorts International, Burlington Stores Inc, Dycom Industries Inc, Micron Technology Inc, sells Eaton Vance Corp, PVH Corp, Eagle Materials Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Liberty Latin America during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Somerset Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Somerset Trust Co owns 125 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,383 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,962 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 36,252 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 31,512 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 87,350 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $79.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $28.36 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.99 and $317.2, with an estimated average price of $271.59. The stock is now traded at around $306.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Dycom Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.51 and $100.78, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $91.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Somerset Trust Co initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $94.696300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $82.45 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $98.78.

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19.

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $94.03 and $123.59, with an estimated average price of $111.82.

Somerset Trust Co sold out a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.09 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $12.11.