Anderson Hoagland & Co Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Anderson Hoagland & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, Alphabet Inc, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Novanta Inc, Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anderson Hoagland & Co. As of 2021Q1, Anderson Hoagland & Co owns 101 stocks with a total value of $643 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHP, UPS, PYPL, MGA, MET, COF, FCX, HSKA,

SCHP, UPS, PYPL, MGA, MET, COF, FCX, HSKA, Added Positions: VWO, KRE, VGK, VLUE, RIO, IWM, LUV, INTC, C, GE, AAPL, JPM, AMZN, ILMN, MSFT, SCHZ, BHP, VCSH, GM, DG, VEA, TTWO, NVDA, VSS, IDXX, BAC, CNC, CCI, CMI, DE, SCHO, EEMV, CHWY, DIS, EFAV, ZTS, QCOM, FLRN, CAT, BMY, CTVA, POST, OSK, SMFG, SLB,

VWO, KRE, VGK, VLUE, RIO, IWM, LUV, INTC, C, GE, AAPL, JPM, AMZN, ILMN, MSFT, SCHZ, BHP, VCSH, GM, DG, VEA, TTWO, NVDA, VSS, IDXX, BAC, CNC, CCI, CMI, DE, SCHO, EEMV, CHWY, DIS, EFAV, ZTS, QCOM, FLRN, CAT, BMY, CTVA, POST, OSK, SMFG, SLB, Reduced Positions: VUG, BAB, V, PZA, GOOGL, VO, MUB, MTUM, IVV, GBIL, EA, PWR, IJK, XBI, JPST, TBBK, SUB, GIM, USMV, INTU, VOE, DHI, VTI, FLOT, KEYS, UNP, VIG, VTEB, VBR, BRK.B,

VUG, BAB, V, PZA, GOOGL, VO, MUB, MTUM, IVV, GBIL, EA, PWR, IJK, XBI, JPST, TBBK, SUB, GIM, USMV, INTU, VOE, DHI, VTI, FLOT, KEYS, UNP, VIG, VTEB, VBR, BRK.B, Sold Out: GOOG, NOVT, REGN, ALV, THO, IWD,

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 936,403 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.79% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,027 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 134,018 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.29% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 124,814 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 114,592 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 241,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $173.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 18,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $264.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 11,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 30,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $61.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 40,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $132.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,490 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 936,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 138.26%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 165,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 73.07%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62. The stock is now traded at around $65.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 160,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.25%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 77,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 146.74%. The purchase prices were between $74.3 and $91.71, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 58,353 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 345.96%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 45,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11.

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Novanta Inc. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $144.42, with an estimated average price of $131.61.

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31.

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in Autoliv Inc. The sale prices were between $86.94 and $99.2, with an estimated average price of $92.48.

Anderson Hoagland & Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.