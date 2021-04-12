Royal Harbor Partners, LLC Buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Health Care Select Sector SPDR

Investment company Royal Harbor Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Royal Harbor Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Royal Harbor Partners, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Royal Harbor Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/royal+harbor+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 169,983 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.59% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 81,131 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 268.93% Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 100,357 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 984.59% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 46,405 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 194.30% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 215,738 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.33%

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $97.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 59,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.08 and $45.74, with an estimated average price of $45.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 65,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 42,289 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $42.957100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 23,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $160.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 984.59%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $80.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.13%. The holding were 100,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 268.93%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $100.727000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 81,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 194.30%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $176.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 46,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 113.87%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 1,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3370.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 79.14%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.

Royal Harbor Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.