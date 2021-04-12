Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Realty Income Corp, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Invitation Homes Inc, CME Group Inc

Investment company Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Realty Income Corp, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, 3M Co, Morgan Stanley, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Invitation Homes Inc, CME Group Inc, American Tower Corp, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 83 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: O, MMM, MS, GPN,
- Added Positions: VTV, IVE, VNQ, IWD, DVY, VUG, BABA, IVW, VO, CRM, VWO, LLY, FB, HTD, TMO, IJR, IDV, IWS, BRK.B, PLD, MPW, EXR, EQIX, COST, MAA, DRE, CCI, ARE,
- Reduced Positions: MUB, AAPL, AMT, IWF, EA, PEP, SPEM, IJK, BIV, IWP, MDLZ, GOOG, AMZN, LOW, EEM, IJJ, HD, FIS, JNJ, PG, IVV,
- Sold Out: LMT, INVH, CME, ADBE, WMT, PKI, TJX,
For the details of Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/platte+river+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 200,583 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.35%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 196,380 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 45,079 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 74,424 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.79%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 45,852 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $65.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 21,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $197.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $214.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 21.79%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $94.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 77,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $116.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 26,118 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.Sold Out: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $28.42 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $30.Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.Sold Out: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Platte River Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72.
