Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Investment company Mitchell Sinkler & Starr (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Prudential Financial Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Alphabet Inc, Kinsale Capital Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr. As of 2021Q1, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr owns 99 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 20,440 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,156 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,818 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.83% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 22,477 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.68% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 15,571 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.97%

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 17,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 5,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $282.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $247.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $129.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $779.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 271.01%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $35.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 31,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 25,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 24,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold out a holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The sale prices were between $157.79 and $214.34, with an estimated average price of $183.69.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold out a holding in Aqua Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.33 and $7.22, with an estimated average price of $4.85.