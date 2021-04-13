Demars Financial Group, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Sells iShares Agency Bond ETF, Zebra Technologies Corp, Alliant Energy Corp

Investment company Demars Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, sells iShares Agency Bond ETF, Zebra Technologies Corp, Alliant Energy Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Demars Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Demars Financial Group, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TIP, FUTY, PBW, XOP, FREL, EMR, REGI, ORA, PXD, IQV, MUB, UNFI, WBA, ICF,

TIP, FUTY, PBW, XOP, FREL, EMR, REGI, ORA, PXD, IQV, MUB, UNFI, WBA, ICF, Added Positions: CEF, QQQ, DLR, DG, HD, WPC, AGG, LMT, FNV, AMZN, WMT, LQD, ENB, CERN, PTH, T, NEE, SCHD, MPW,

CEF, QQQ, DLR, DG, HD, WPC, AGG, LMT, FNV, AMZN, WMT, LQD, ENB, CERN, PTH, T, NEE, SCHD, MPW, Reduced Positions: AGZ, ZBRA, VGIT, LNT, PEP, VZ, IWF, NVDA, PG, MA, ABT, MSFT, FLOT, TW, VIG, AMH, ICE, IYK, MRK, AAPL, FDIS, FHLC, SLQD, PYPL, UPS, FDX, IYJ, ALB,

AGZ, ZBRA, VGIT, LNT, PEP, VZ, IWF, NVDA, PG, MA, ABT, MSFT, FLOT, TW, VIG, AMH, ICE, IYK, MRK, AAPL, FDIS, FHLC, SLQD, PYPL, UPS, FDX, IYJ, ALB, Sold Out: GIS,

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 156,766 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.51% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 42,631 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 69,372 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 73,852 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) - 30,039 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.79%

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.19%. The holding were 73,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $42.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 63,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.06 and $135.81, with an estimated average price of $114.16. The stock is now traded at around $91.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 16,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 17,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 44,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Demars Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02. The stock is now traded at around $90.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 9,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.86%. The purchase prices were between $17.05 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 230,607 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 72.78%. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $71.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.31%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 57.50%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Demars Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $133.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Demars Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.