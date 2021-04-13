Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC Buys Liberty Global PLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, LafargeHolcim, Sells Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, Cable One Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Global PLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, LafargeHolcim, Stellantis NV, PulteGroup Inc, sells Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, Cable One Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LBTYA, IFF, HCMLF, FCAM, PHM, VTRS, GFF, NOC, AEP, GLW,

LBTYA, IFF, HCMLF, FCAM, PHM, VTRS, GFF, NOC, AEP, GLW, Added Positions: DHI, LMT, D, DISCK, KR, BATRK, STOR, ALC, GHC,

DHI, LMT, D, DISCK, KR, BATRK, STOR, ALC, GHC, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSGE, V, LBRDA, SBUX, LBRDK, CABO, COST, GOOG, GOOGL, UNP, MA, CHTR, PSX, A, LHX, AXP, NSC, ABBV,

AAPL, MSGE, V, LBRDA, SBUX, LBRDK, CABO, COST, GOOG, GOOGL, UNP, MA, CHTR, PSX, A, LHX, AXP, NSC, ABBV, Sold Out: BAM,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 126,934 shares, 14.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Visa Inc (V) - 105,777 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.84% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 62,365 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 166,757 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.89% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 41,879 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 177,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $140.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 22,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in LafargeHolcim Ltd. The purchase prices were between $53.11 and $60.9, with an estimated average price of $57.12. The stock is now traded at around $61.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 30,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 92,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 30,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 109,769 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 44.05%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $93.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 41,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 34.05%. The purchase prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68.