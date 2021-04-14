Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania Buys Amazon.com Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, S&P Global Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co

Souderton, PA, based Investment company Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, S&P Global Inc, Zoetis Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Bank of America Corp, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, TE Connectivity during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania. As of 2021Q1, Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania owns 103 stocks with a total value of $355 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ROP, SPGI, ZTS, ETR, CME, DVY, VTI,

ROP, SPGI, ZTS, ETR, CME, DVY, VTI, Added Positions: AMZN, COST, MSFT, FISV, AMT, FDX, AAPL, XLE, NEE, SHW, FB, VZ, V, AVY, HON, LMT, ALL, T, WM, SYY, PG, FIS, BND, PFE, PPL, MRK, MCD, DGX, UNP, UNH, WMT, PPG, MDT, VEA, XOM,

AMZN, COST, MSFT, FISV, AMT, FDX, AAPL, XLE, NEE, SHW, FB, VZ, V, AVY, HON, LMT, ALL, T, WM, SYY, PG, FIS, BND, PFE, PPL, MRK, MCD, DGX, UNP, UNH, WMT, PPG, MDT, VEA, XOM, Reduced Positions: IQV, BAC, BDX, KMB, TEL, SWKS, VXUS, DIS, PNC, DOX, APD, GOOGL, AXP, CMCSA, NKE, STZ, ORLY, EFX, JPM, ICE, IJR, HD, CVS, AMAT, MET, MNST, GPN, PAYX, CSCO, FAST, GLW, HAS, GE, SO,

IQV, BAC, BDX, KMB, TEL, SWKS, VXUS, DIS, PNC, DOX, APD, GOOGL, AXP, CMCSA, NKE, STZ, ORLY, EFX, JPM, ICE, IJR, HD, CVS, AMAT, MET, MNST, GPN, PAYX, CSCO, FAST, GLW, HAS, GE, SO, Sold Out: SRE, ADP, PCAR, VDE, VNQ, GD, D, XLU, PEG, XLP,

Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 750,386 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 65,306 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% Univest Financial Corp (UVSP) - 596,241 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 83,668 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,496 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.49%

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $419.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 10,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $372.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 12,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $163.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 26,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania initiated holding in Entergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48. The stock is now traded at around $103.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $206.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $116.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 119.34%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3335.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 3,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 70.52%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $363.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 20,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $255.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 50,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 52.94%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $123.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 53,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 34.98%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $241.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 28,911 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 56.67%. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69. The stock is now traded at around $289.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 16,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $84.72 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $93.81.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.