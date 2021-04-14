Parkside Investments, LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, The Kraft Heinz Co, Citigroup Inc, Sells SPDR Biotech ETF, Discovery Inc, JPMorgan Chase

Investment company Parkside Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, The Kraft Heinz Co, Citigroup Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Devon Energy Corp, sells SPDR Biotech ETF, Discovery Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parkside Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Parkside Investments, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $470 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 209,530 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 568,130 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.82% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 62,925 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.21% Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 197,500 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.50% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,334,125 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 114,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $611.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $80.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $153.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 29.82%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 568,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 437.80%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 134,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 104.76%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 99,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 25.95%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 272,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 25.14%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 112,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $222.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $66, with an estimated average price of $42.38.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.

Parkside Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 89.23%. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $151.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Parkside Investments, LLC still held 3,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 50.7%. The sale prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1613.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Parkside Investments, LLC still held 1,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in BP PLC by 41.74%. The sale prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Parkside Investments, LLC still held 87,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in Bunge Ltd by 22.95%. The sale prices were between $63.91 and $81.46, with an estimated average price of $74.38. The stock is now traded at around $80.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Parkside Investments, LLC still held 65,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 39%. The sale prices were between $219.93 and $238.82, with an estimated average price of $231.63. The stock is now traded at around $246.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Parkside Investments, LLC still held 6,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC reduced to a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 49.57%. The sale prices were between $16.5 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $17.31. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Parkside Investments, LLC still held 23,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.