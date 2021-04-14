Havens Advisors Llc Buys Coherent Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Tiffany, GrubHub Inc, Acacia Communications Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Havens Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Coherent Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, sells Tiffany, GrubHub Inc, Acacia Communications Inc, Fitbit Inc, Navistar International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Havens Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Havens Advisors Llc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: COHR, CHNG, GWPH, SPWH, 3XPA, PRAH, FLIR, APHA, PRSP, HIG, CUB, STAY, KSU, BPY, GNPK, GOAC, DBDR, LCY, CRHM,

COHR, CHNG, GWPH, SPWH, 3XPA, PRAH, FLIR, APHA, PRSP, HIG, CUB, STAY, KSU, BPY, GNPK, GOAC, DBDR, LCY, CRHM, Added Positions: ALXN, AJRD, RP, WORK, CLGX, IPHI,

ALXN, AJRD, RP, WORK, CLGX, IPHI, Reduced Positions: NAV, WLTW, MXIM, DOYU, WTRE,

NAV, WLTW, MXIM, DOYU, WTRE, Sold Out: TIF, GRUB, ACIA, FIT, SG, VRTU, CXO, NGHC, WCC, DELL, CKH, PS, TLRY, PRVL, FCNCA, CRSA, GNW,

For the details of HAVENS ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/havens+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 112,153 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 230,579 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.31% Coherent Inc (COHR) - 35,000 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 35,374 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.88% Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 64,000 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio.

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $268.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.98%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 221,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $115.21 and $218.25, with an estimated average price of $188.36. The stock is now traded at around $218.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $17.4. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in SiriusPoint Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.35 and $9.03, with an estimated average price of $8.19. The stock is now traded at around $8.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 263,764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Havens Advisors Llc initiated holding in PRA Health Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.83 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $135.7. The stock is now traded at around $155.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 14,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Havens Advisors Llc added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 164.45%. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75. The stock is now traded at around $155.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Havens Advisors Llc added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 538.89%. The purchase prices were between $46.54 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Havens Advisors Llc added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 69.46%. The purchase prices were between $85.4 and $87.45, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $87.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 62,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Havens Advisors Llc added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $41.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 230,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Havens Advisors Llc added to a holding in CoreLogic Inc by 41.25%. The purchase prices were between $74.32 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $79.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 56,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $59.22 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $69.57.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.06, with an estimated average price of $6.99.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.99 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $12.24.

Havens Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $51 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.18.