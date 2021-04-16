>
Articles 

Morris Capital Advisors, LLC Buys MKS Instruments Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Southwest Airlines Co

April 16, 2021 | About: MKSI -0.76% XOM -0.56% ALXN +3.9% LUV -0.87%

Investment company Morris Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys MKS Instruments Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morris Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Morris Capital Advisors, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Morris Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morris+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Morris Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,066 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,310 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,549 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
  4. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 25,268 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
  5. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 7,584 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
New Purchase: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)

Morris Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.92 and $188.24, with an estimated average price of $168.05. The stock is now traded at around $187.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 19,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Morris Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Morris Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Morris Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.



