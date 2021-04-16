Morris Capital Advisors, LLC Buys MKS Instruments Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Southwest Airlines Co

Investment company Morris Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys MKS Instruments Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morris Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Morris Capital Advisors, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MKSI, XOM,
- Added Positions: PSA,
- Reduced Positions: CHTR, AMZN, FIS, IWN, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, TMO, AKAM, QCOM, SHW, LLY, CVS, IWO, UNH, ABBV, SWKS, AVY, MA, DHI, ATVI, AMAT, CB, URI, MCHP, FB, REGN, LSTR, ANTM, EQIX, BMY, CMI, LOW, BKNG, PEP, PNC, LKQ, JPM, DLTR, CTSH, NOC, NTAP, VLO, ABC, MET, KR, COG, AES,
- Sold Out: ALXN, LUV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Morris Capital Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,066 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,310 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,549 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 25,268 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 7,584 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
Morris Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.92 and $188.24, with an estimated average price of $168.05. The stock is now traded at around $187.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 19,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Morris Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Morris Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Morris Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18.
