Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Halliburton Co, Amazon.com Inc, Lazard

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Lathrop Investment Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells Halliburton Co, Amazon.com Inc, Lazard, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lathrop Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Lathrop Investment Management Corp owns 70 stocks with a total value of $446 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VO,

VO, Added Positions: JCI, NWL, SYK, AYI, BDX, SLB, KMI, XOM, CVS, ALC, GE, ADI, KEX, TGI, SO, KO, PEP, TSN, VZ,

JCI, NWL, SYK, AYI, BDX, SLB, KMI, XOM, CVS, ALC, GE, ADI, KEX, TGI, SO, KO, PEP, TSN, VZ, Reduced Positions: NKE, SCHM, IBM, ADBE, UPS, TMO, MSFT, ITW, DIS, HD, PYPL, WMT, AAPL, AMZN, LAZ, AKAM, SCHF, MRK, T, XLK, MMM, KMB, JBHT, BMY, BRK.B, OZK, ABT, RF, PG, LLY, ABBV,

NKE, SCHM, IBM, ADBE, UPS, TMO, MSFT, ITW, DIS, HD, PYPL, WMT, AAPL, AMZN, LAZ, AKAM, SCHF, MRK, T, XLK, MMM, KMB, JBHT, BMY, BRK.B, OZK, ABT, RF, PG, LLY, ABBV, Sold Out: HAL,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,613 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 154,754 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 73,921 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 40,050 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 94,733 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%

Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $229.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $17.28 and $24.36, with an estimated average price of $20.91.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 36.67%. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3372.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Lathrop Investment Management Corp still held 76 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced to a holding in Lazard Ltd by 25.46%. The sale prices were between $38.69 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Lathrop Investment Management Corp still held 7,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 21.74%. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Lathrop Investment Management Corp still held 8,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.