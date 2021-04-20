Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Investment company Engrave Wealth Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares, Align Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IWM, VXF, FIXD, BIV, FTSL, MOO, MMIN, IVZ, SIVB, ICLN, DISCA, VIAC, HYMB, MUB, PG, COP, CMCSA,
- Added Positions: XOM, TPR, XLP, LB, XLB, XLY, VNLA, CVX, FCX, VGT, AAPL, BRK.B, BMY, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: QQQE, IWF, VTI, IWD, AMZN, FCNCA, TSLA, T, UNP, INTC, WMT, IWR, V,
- Sold Out: XLG, GSY, MTUM, ALGN, PVH, DFS, ALB, NVDA, UPS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 313,782 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.12%
- Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) - 192,306 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.05%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 66,531 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 81,606 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 231,476 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $221.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 66,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $181.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 81,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.68 and $54.49, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 231,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 106,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $47.8. The stock is now traded at around $47.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 123,153 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.84 and $89.1, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $90.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 66,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 58.12%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 313,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 154.92%. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 149,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 82.62%. The purchase prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 100,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: L Brands Inc (LB)
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in L Brands Inc by 79.25%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $65.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 110,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 52.26%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $82.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 87,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 53.40%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 39,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $280.15 and $298.38, with an estimated average price of $290.51.Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.47 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.5.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.Sold Out: PVH Corp (PVH)
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $82.45 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $98.78.Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29.
