Edmp, Inc. Buys Altria Group Inc, UGI Corp, OGE Energy Corp, Sells Snap-on Inc, Ladder Capital Corp

Lutz, FL, based Investment company Edmp, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Altria Group Inc, UGI Corp, OGE Energy Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AmerisourceBergen Corp, sells Snap-on Inc, Ladder Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edmp, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Edmp, Inc. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) - 150,537 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 18,370 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 9,416 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 53,223 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% Altria Group Inc (MO) - 67,501 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. New Position

Edmp, Inc. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.67. The stock is now traded at around $46.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 67,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmp, Inc. initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.79 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $38.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 71,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmp, Inc. initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52. The stock is now traded at around $33.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 48,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmp, Inc. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.25 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $57.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 13,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmp, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3321.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmp, Inc. initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $103.92. The stock is now traded at around $113.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,078 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmp, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 158.88%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.25. The stock is now traded at around $66.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 39,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmp, Inc. added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 352.31%. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $107.97. The stock is now traded at around $119.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 15,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmp, Inc. added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 240.96%. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.38. The stock is now traded at around $95.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 21,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmp, Inc. added to a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc by 43.08%. The purchase prices were between $57.47 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $69.63. The stock is now traded at around $84.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 41,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmp, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 165.97%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $58.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 24,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmp, Inc. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.35. The stock is now traded at around $252.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Edmp, Inc. sold out a holding in Ladder Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $12.31, with an estimated average price of $10.88.