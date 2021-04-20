Austin Private Wealth, LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year

Investment company Austin Private Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Tesla Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Austin Private Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Austin Private Wealth, LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $360 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VEA, EFV, SCHA, XLE, IGLB, MTUM, SLV, ESGD, VXUS, USO,
- Added Positions: VONE, GOVT, TSLA, VWO, BSV, SPLG, FTEC, MUB, SCZ, IAU, AAPL, HL, INTC, VUG, MRK, IWN, HD, D, CRWD, AMZN, VZ, ABBV, UNP, DIS, CVX, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: EFAV, USMV, PFF, MBB, ESGU, IHI, IWB, DSI, EFG, USHY, VIG, VLUE, IVV, IBM, ESGE, PFE, WMT, SUSC, VTI, WEC, GOOGL, QQQ, FB, XOM, CMCSA, CSCO, ITW, HON, JNJ, MA, DHR, TMO, BAC, GOOG,
- Sold Out: SPIB, IGSB, SHYG, RODM, SIZE, BMY, IEF, SPTL, QUAL, IWM, SLAB, ZM, AMGN, EFX,
For the details of Austin Private Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/austin+private+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Austin Private Wealth, LLC
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 425,390 shares, 21.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32%
- Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 312,876 shares, 15.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 82,396 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 154,897 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 190,233 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%
Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 324,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 150,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $98.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 36,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 46,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $67.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 31,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $170.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 11,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.62%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 397,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 260.49%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $718.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.61%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 110,877 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.Sold Out: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The sale prices were between $28.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $29.11.Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $109.09 and $121.63, with an estimated average price of $116.19.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.
