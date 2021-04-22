Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, Nike Inc, Clorox Co

Investment company Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF, General Dynamics Corp, sells AstraZeneca PLC, Nike Inc, Clorox Co, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 146 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BK, FUTY, GD, LLY,

BK, FUTY, GD, LLY, Added Positions: BSV, VCSH, ITOT, LMBS, WCC, SLQD, VEEV, TOTL, K, QQQ, IAU, IVW, LMT, IEMG, GILD, FBND, DUK, MMM, FE, JNJ, PFE, CMP, GLD, BWA, CRM, COST, VYM, BUD, VZ, MOAT, T, MRK, XOM, HBI, DGRO, HDV, IUSG, CSCO, BIIB, IBM, ENB, XLK, ED, PEP, BMY, AES, BKNG, NOBL, GE,

BSV, VCSH, ITOT, LMBS, WCC, SLQD, VEEV, TOTL, K, QQQ, IAU, IVW, LMT, IEMG, GILD, FBND, DUK, MMM, FE, JNJ, PFE, CMP, GLD, BWA, CRM, COST, VYM, BUD, VZ, MOAT, T, MRK, XOM, HBI, DGRO, HDV, IUSG, CSCO, BIIB, IBM, ENB, XLK, ED, PEP, BMY, AES, BKNG, NOBL, GE, Reduced Positions: ABBV, AAPL, VOO, TSLA, MSFT, GOOG, JPM, D, PG, AMAT, TMP, AMZN, CAT, QCOM, V, EPD, FB, GOOGL, FPE, HD, LH, PAYX, PANW, NVDA, MDT, STZ, AXP, BLK, CVX, CL, VUG, ADP, VIG, AMT, IJT, TJX, SBUX, SO, RTX, PFF, DE, DIS, EMR, NOC, NSC, FBT, HON, USMV, ZBH, ISTB, TROW, MMP,

ABBV, AAPL, VOO, TSLA, MSFT, GOOG, JPM, D, PG, AMAT, TMP, AMZN, CAT, QCOM, V, EPD, FB, GOOGL, FPE, HD, LH, PAYX, PANW, NVDA, MDT, STZ, AXP, BLK, CVX, CL, VUG, ADP, VIG, AMT, IJT, TJX, SBUX, SO, RTX, PFF, DE, DIS, EMR, NOC, NSC, FBT, HON, USMV, ZBH, ISTB, TROW, MMP, Sold Out: AZN, NKE, CLX, FTEC, NFLX, JCI,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,327 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,371 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) - 103,400 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 55,980 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 49,687 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.85%

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95. The stock is now traded at around $46.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $184.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $187.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,328 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.42%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.80%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 32,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 81.79%. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 26.57%. The purchase prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1. The stock is now traded at around $87.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 41.54%. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $46.18 and $62.29, with an estimated average price of $54.94.