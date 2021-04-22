WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys Pfizer Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells American Express Co, Phillips 66, TransDigm Group Inc

Investment company WoodTrust Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Associated Banc-Corp, sells American Express Co, Phillips 66, TransDigm Group Inc, DocuSign Inc, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WoodTrust Financial Corp. As of 2021Q1, WoodTrust Financial Corp owns 105 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 442,715 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 108,487 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 54,066 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 116,394 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 71,650 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 104,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Associated Banc-Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.2 and $23.14, with an estimated average price of $20.23. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $614.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.72, with an estimated average price of $76.03. The stock is now traded at around $74.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $335.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 809.06%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $262.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 16,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $343.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44.

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07.

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in Sprout Social Inc. The sale prices were between $47.23 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $62.95.