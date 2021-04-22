>
WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys Pfizer Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells American Express Co, Phillips 66, TransDigm Group Inc

April 22, 2021 | About: PYPL -0.99% NOC -0.6% PFE -2.25% KO -0.31% ASB -2.07% LRCX -4.17% HOLX -0.55% QQQ -1.21% PSX -2.69% DOCU +1.06% TDG -0.4% LLY -2.04%

Investment company WoodTrust Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Associated Banc-Corp, sells American Express Co, Phillips 66, TransDigm Group Inc, DocuSign Inc, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WoodTrust Financial Corp. As of 2021Q1, WoodTrust Financial Corp owns 105 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WoodTrust Financial Corp
  1. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 442,715 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 108,487 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 54,066 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 116,394 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 71,650 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 104,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Associated Banc-Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.2 and $23.14, with an estimated average price of $20.23. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $614.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.72, with an estimated average price of $76.03. The stock is now traded at around $74.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

WoodTrust Financial Corp initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $335.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 809.06%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $262.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 16,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $343.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Sold Out: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp sold out a holding in Sprout Social Inc. The sale prices were between $47.23 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $62.95.



