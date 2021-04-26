Caliber Wealth Management, Llc Buys Nikola Corp, Boeing Co, Tesla Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Bank of America Corp, Verizon Communications Inc

Investment company Caliber Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Nikola Corp, Boeing Co, Tesla Inc, Airbnb Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Bank of America Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caliber Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Caliber Wealth Management, Llc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NKLA, BA, ABNB, PLTR, ICVT, NVDA, CMG,
- Added Positions: TSLA, VEEV, ZS, GD, WM, UBER, DDOG, MSFT, HD, SBUX, WMT, SNOW, COST, BABA, IQLT, ADBE, PD, IUSB, NKE, DHR, CRM, V, OCX, SYK, DIS, AAPL, LULU, VO, ARKK, VB, ARKG, KO, BRK.B, SRVR,
- Reduced Positions: ROKU, SQ, SPY, MDB, RUN, GOOG, PYPL, DGRW, AMZN, VGT, VCSH, VHT, DGRO, IVV, IJH,
- Sold Out: LQD, BAC, VZ, CSCO, UNH, PTON,
These are the top 5 holdings of CALIBER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Nikola Corp (NKLA) - 2,172,016 shares, 23.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 21,730 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.41%
- Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 77,562 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 62,724 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.63%
- iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 88,385 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21%
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Nikola Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $19.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.42%. The holding were 2,172,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $241.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 6,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $174.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 5,206 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 40,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $103.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 9,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $619.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 53.30%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $736.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 4,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 256.84%. The purchase prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23. The stock is now traded at around $283.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Zscaler Inc by 442.20%. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $196.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 5,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 49.62%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $185.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $133.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 41.57%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 23,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Caliber Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of CALIBER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC.
