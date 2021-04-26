Westwood Management Corp Buys Caterpillar Inc, Natera Inc, Signature Bank, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Investment company Westwood Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Caterpillar Inc, Natera Inc, Signature Bank, AGCO Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, sells Qualcomm Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Square Inc, TTEC Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westwood Management Corp . As of 2021Q1, Westwood Management Corp owns 79 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SBNY, AGCO, MIDD, DMTK, SONY, MU,

SBNY, AGCO, MIDD, DMTK, SONY, MU, Added Positions: CAT, NTRA, ETN, LIN, APTV, AXP, ABT, DE, PYPL,

CAT, NTRA, ETN, LIN, APTV, AXP, ABT, DE, PYPL, Reduced Positions: QCOM, TDOC, CRM, TTD, SQ, TTEC, LHCG, MSFT, AMZN, FB, TYL, MA, OTRK, DOCU, TMO, AAPL, RMD, ATR, GOOGL,

QCOM, TDOC, CRM, TTD, SQ, TTEC, LHCG, MSFT, AMZN, FB, TYL, MA, OTRK, DOCU, TMO, AAPL, RMD, ATR, GOOGL, Sold Out: WAT, DKNG, JKHY, VEEV, TMUS, MKGI,

For the details of WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westwood+management+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 168,557 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.02% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,823 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% Facebook Inc (FB) - 340,199 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 419,700 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 273,310 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $252.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 70,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $156.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.16 and $170.31, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $181.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $41.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $105.72. The stock is now traded at around $108.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 3194.74%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 125,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Natera Inc by 177.87%. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $124.36, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $115.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 290,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 2379.07%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $143.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 53,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Linde PLC by 105.54%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $289.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 31,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in American Express Co by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $150.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in Waters Corp. The sale prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24.

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08.

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44.

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.

Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in Monaker Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.25 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $2.94.