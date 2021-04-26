Westwood Management Corp Buys Caterpillar Inc, Natera Inc, Signature Bank, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Salesforce.com Inc

Investment company Westwood Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Caterpillar Inc, Natera Inc, Signature Bank, AGCO Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, sells Qualcomm Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Square Inc, TTEC Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westwood Management Corp . As of 2021Q1, Westwood Management Corp owns 79 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SBNY, AGCO, MIDD, DMTK, SONY, MU,
- Added Positions: CAT, NTRA, ETN, LIN, APTV, AXP, ABT, DE, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: QCOM, TDOC, CRM, TTD, SQ, TTEC, LHCG, MSFT, AMZN, FB, TYL, MA, OTRK, DOCU, TMO, AAPL, RMD, ATR, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: WAT, DKNG, JKHY, VEEV, TMUS, MKGI,
For the details of WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westwood+management+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP
- The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 168,557 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.02%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,823 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 340,199 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 419,700 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 273,310 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $252.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 70,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.51 and $147.43, with an estimated average price of $124.57. The stock is now traded at around $156.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)
Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.16 and $170.31, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $181.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $52.69. The stock is now traded at around $41.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sony Group Corp (SONY)
Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $116.71, with an estimated average price of $105.72. The stock is now traded at around $108.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Westwood Management Corp initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $87.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 3194.74%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 125,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Natera Inc by 177.87%. The purchase prices were between $91.47 and $124.36, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $115.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 290,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 2379.07%. The purchase prices were between $114.86 and $140.77, with an estimated average price of $128.83. The stock is now traded at around $143.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 53,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in Linde PLC by 105.54%. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $289.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 31,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Westwood Management Corp added to a holding in American Express Co by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $150.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Waters Corp (WAT)
Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in Waters Corp. The sale prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08.Sold Out: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $144.79 and $166.95, with an estimated average price of $152.44.Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $241.17 and $318.09, with an estimated average price of $279.23.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96.Sold Out: Monaker Group Inc (MKGI)
Westwood Management Corp sold out a holding in Monaker Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.25 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $2.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP . Also check out:
1. WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WESTWOOD MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying