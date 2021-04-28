Logo
Telos Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares MBS ETF, Northrop Grumman Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Target Corp, Nike Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Diego, CA, based Investment company Telos Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, Northrop Grumman Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co, The Home Depot Inc, Walmart Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Target Corp, Nike Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Kimco Realty Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Telos Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Telos Capital Management, Inc. owns 177 stocks with a total value of $696 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Telos Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/telos+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Telos Capital Management, Inc.
  1. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 374,851 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.55%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 287,739 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
  3. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 213,890 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 103,152 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 301,555 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $339.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 19,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 59,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.29 and $102.85, with an estimated average price of $86.95. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $284.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.4. The stock is now traded at around $134.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 26.55%. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 374,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 33.30%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $321.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.287700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 16,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 61.24%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 33,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Telos Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $115.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Telos Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

