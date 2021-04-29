Auxano Advisors, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Wells Fargo, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

New Purchases: GD, WFC, SCHD, UL, BIIB, KLIC, CVX, IFF, TSM, NKE, MTG, AHT,

GD, WFC, SCHD, UL, BIIB, KLIC, CVX, IFF, TSM, NKE, MTG, AHT, Added Positions: AMZN, PHYS, AAPL, HD, BRK.B, ORCL, RTX, CHRW, SBUX, MDT, NVO, MMM, XOM, CSCO, JNJ, NFLX, PG, IVV, QQQ, AMGN,

AMZN, PHYS, AAPL, HD, BRK.B, ORCL, RTX, CHRW, SBUX, MDT, NVO, MMM, XOM, CSCO, JNJ, NFLX, PG, IVV, QQQ, AMGN, Reduced Positions: RPG, TSLA, JPST, SPOT, INTC, FB, VZ,

RPG, TSLA, JPST, SPOT, INTC, FB, VZ, Sold Out: MINT,

Investment company Auxano Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Wells Fargo, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Unilever PLC, sells Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Spotify Technology SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Auxano Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Auxano Advisors, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Auxano Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/auxano+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,437 shares, 19.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,907 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 59,701 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 861,577 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 58,413 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.62%

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $189.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $266.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $57.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 69.82%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3457.031300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.94%. The holding were 9,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.195100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 27.68%. The purchase prices were between $85.56 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $93.35. The stock is now traded at around $96.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Auxano Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.