Auxano Advisors, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Wells Fargo, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Auxano Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Wells Fargo, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Unilever PLC, sells Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, Tesla Inc, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Spotify Technology SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Auxano Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Auxano Advisors, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Auxano Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/auxano+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Auxano Advisors, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,437 shares, 19.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.82%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,907 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 59,701 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  4. Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 861,577 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 58,413 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.62%
New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $189.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $266.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)

Auxano Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.28 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $43.47. The stock is now traded at around $57.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 69.82%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3457.031300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.94%. The holding were 9,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 22.77%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.195100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Auxano Advisors, LLC added to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 27.68%. The purchase prices were between $85.56 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $93.35. The stock is now traded at around $96.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Auxano Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Auxano Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Auxano Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Auxano Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Auxano Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Auxano Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

