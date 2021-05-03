Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. Buys Facebook Inc, Altria Group Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells Aflac Inc

New Purchases: FB, LRCX, WFC,

Glenview, IL, based Investment company Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Altria Group Inc, Lam Research Corp, Wells Fargo, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sells Aflac Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenview State Bank Trust Dept.. As of 2021Q1, Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. owns 117 stocks with a total value of $307 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 261,139 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,268 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 86,619 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 48,392 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 67,489 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%

Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $325.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $620.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 43.35%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $47.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,384 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 85.76%. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 31.41%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,473 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,150 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $600.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 601 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96.