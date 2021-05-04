Torray LLC Buys Altria Group Inc, Schlumberger, Genuine Parts Co, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, American Express Co

New Purchases: SLB, CNSWF, TYL, SCHW, KLAC, PAYX, BPMC, IWP,

SLB, CNSWF, TYL, SCHW, KLAC, PAYX, BPMC, IWP, Added Positions: MO, GPC, BMY, BRK.B, CMCSA, SEIC, GD, AMT, CPRT, LMT, ORLY, COR, GILD, QCOM, TDOC, AMN, V, FB, HXL, SBAC, POOL, AMGN, VRSK, JKHY, FISV, CCI, VRRM, MYOV, IPGP, ICFI, SPNS, ROLL, MPWR, MTD, MCD, CSCO, CHD, ANSS,

MO, GPC, BMY, BRK.B, CMCSA, SEIC, GD, AMT, CPRT, LMT, ORLY, COR, GILD, QCOM, TDOC, AMN, V, FB, HXL, SBAC, POOL, AMGN, VRSK, JKHY, FISV, CCI, VRRM, MYOV, IPGP, ICFI, SPNS, ROLL, MPWR, MTD, MCD, CSCO, CHD, ANSS, Reduced Positions: AXP, DD, BAC, BMRN, INTC, JPM, DIS, L, ADBE, CYBR, IDXX, GOOGL, QLYS, LYB, RCKT, PRU, OMCL, PSX, PRAA, LZAGY, MSFT, MKSI, CTLT, ECL, HALO,

AXP, DD, BAC, BMRN, INTC, JPM, DIS, L, ADBE, CYBR, IDXX, GOOGL, QLYS, LYB, RCKT, PRU, OMCL, PSX, PRAA, LZAGY, MSFT, MKSI, CTLT, ECL, HALO, Sold Out: IBM, BDX, CNC, CVS, MRK,

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Torray LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Altria Group Inc, Schlumberger, Genuine Parts Co, Constellation Software Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, sells International Business Machines Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, American Express Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Torray LLC. As of 2021Q1, Torray LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $639 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 88,641 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.53% Altria Group Inc (MO) - 384,159 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 912.33% The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 456,305 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 110,407 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 114,382 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.9%

Torray LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $28.301000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 462,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Torray LLC initiated holding in Constellation Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $1219.79 and $1408.92, with an estimated average price of $1315.16. The stock is now traded at around $1495.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Torray LLC initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $379.56 and $477.05, with an estimated average price of $432.71. The stock is now traded at around $430.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 8,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Torray LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 48,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Torray LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $310.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Torray LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06. The stock is now traded at around $98.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Torray LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 912.33%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 384,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Torray LLC added to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 61.23%. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $127.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 118,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Torray LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 30.34%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 214,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Torray LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 53.94%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Torray LLC added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69. The stock is now traded at around $121.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Torray LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $65.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Torray LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Torray LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Torray LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.

Torray LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Torray LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.