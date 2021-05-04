Torray LLC Buys Altria Group Inc, Schlumberger, Genuine Parts Co, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, American Express Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Torray LLC Buys Altria Group Inc, Schlumberger, Genuine Parts Co, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, American Express Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Torray LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Altria Group Inc, Schlumberger, Genuine Parts Co, Constellation Software Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, sells International Business Machines Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, American Express Co, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Torray LLC. As of 2021Q1, Torray LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $639 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Torray LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/torray+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Torray LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 88,641 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.53%
  2. Altria Group Inc (MO) - 384,159 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 912.33%
  3. The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 456,305 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio.
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 110,407 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio.
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 114,382 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.9%
New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Torray LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $28.301000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 462,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Constellation Software Inc (CNSWF)

Torray LLC initiated holding in Constellation Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $1219.79 and $1408.92, with an estimated average price of $1315.16. The stock is now traded at around $1495.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

Torray LLC initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $379.56 and $477.05, with an estimated average price of $432.71. The stock is now traded at around $430.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 8,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Torray LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 48,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Torray LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $310.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Torray LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06. The stock is now traded at around $98.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Torray LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 912.33%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 384,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Torray LLC added to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 61.23%. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $127.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 118,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Torray LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 30.34%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 214,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Torray LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 53.94%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Torray LLC added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69. The stock is now traded at around $121.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Torray LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $65.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Torray LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Torray LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Torray LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Torray LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Torray LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Torray LLC. Also check out:

1. Torray LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Torray LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Torray LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Torray LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider