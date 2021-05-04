Torray LLC Buys Altria Group Inc, Schlumberger, Genuine Parts Co, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, American Express Co

- New Purchases: SLB, CNSWF, TYL, SCHW, KLAC, PAYX, BPMC, IWP,
- Added Positions: MO, GPC, BMY, BRK.B, CMCSA, SEIC, GD, AMT, CPRT, LMT, ORLY, COR, GILD, QCOM, TDOC, AMN, V, FB, HXL, SBAC, POOL, AMGN, VRSK, JKHY, FISV, CCI, VRRM, MYOV, IPGP, ICFI, SPNS, ROLL, MPWR, MTD, MCD, CSCO, CHD, ANSS,
- Reduced Positions: AXP, DD, BAC, BMRN, INTC, JPM, DIS, L, ADBE, CYBR, IDXX, GOOGL, QLYS, LYB, RCKT, PRU, OMCL, PSX, PRAA, LZAGY, MSFT, MKSI, CTLT, ECL, HALO,
- Sold Out: IBM, BDX, CNC, CVS, MRK,
For the details of Torray LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/torray+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Torray LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 88,641 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.53%
- Altria Group Inc (MO) - 384,159 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 912.33%
- The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 456,305 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio.
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 110,407 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 114,382 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.9%
Torray LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $28.301000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 462,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Constellation Software Inc (CNSWF)
Torray LLC initiated holding in Constellation Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $1219.79 and $1408.92, with an estimated average price of $1315.16. The stock is now traded at around $1495.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)
Torray LLC initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $379.56 and $477.05, with an estimated average price of $432.71. The stock is now traded at around $430.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 8,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Torray LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 48,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Torray LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $310.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Torray LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.06. The stock is now traded at around $98.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Torray LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 912.33%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 384,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Torray LLC added to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 61.23%. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $127.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 118,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Torray LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 30.34%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 214,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Torray LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 53.94%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)
Torray LLC added to a holding in CoreSite Realty Corp by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $108.82 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $121.69. The stock is now traded at around $121.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Torray LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $65.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,319 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Torray LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Torray LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Torray LLC sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Torray LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Torray LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of Torray LLC. Also check out:
1. Torray LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Torray LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Torray LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Torray LLC keeps buying