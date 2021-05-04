B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem Buys The St. Joe Co, General Electric Co, Oracle Corp, Sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Open Lending Corp, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc

New Purchases: JOE, ORCL, FAST, HBI, COST, LDUR, DM, FUBO, IVOL, PDBC, PII, TSM, NVTA,

Investment company B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem Current Portfolio ) buys The St. Joe Co, General Electric Co, Oracle Corp, Fastenal Co, Hanesbrands Inc, sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Open Lending Corp, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem. As of 2021Q1, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem owns 109 stocks with a total value of $388 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 117,087 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 136,988 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.85% Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 583,848 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.28% iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 521,996 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 116,748 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in The St. Joe Co. The purchase prices were between $41.61 and $55.3, with an estimated average price of $47.9. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 55,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 24,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $52.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 29,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $21.407000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 65,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $378.872500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in General Electric Co by 1201.26%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 156,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 43,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in Lemonade Inc by 30.76%. The purchase prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72. The stock is now traded at around $86.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 72.24%. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 61.10%. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $122.390100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The sale prices were between $87.61 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $103.04.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.