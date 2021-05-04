B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem Buys The St. Joe Co, General Electric Co, Oracle Corp, Sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Open Lending Corp, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc

- New Purchases: JOE, ORCL, FAST, HBI, COST, LDUR, DM, FUBO, IVOL, PDBC, PII, TSM, NVTA,
- Added Positions: GE, JPST, ARKW, LMND, SCHD, CRSP, ARKG, ARKK, QCOM, NVDA, FB, MSFT, BA, DOCU, AMZN, TDOC, NEP, MELI, MRK, STZ, TXG, XOM, MKC, GOOGL, HON, NFLX, BDX, CNC, SQ, SHOP, GOOG, ABBV, V, BX, CRM, ROP, MDT, IQV, ILMN, EOG, UBER, WMT, BMRN, AMAT, AMD,
- Reduced Positions: SGOL, LPRO, VO, WSM, MINT, ALB, RH, LEG, SPY, VIG, RTX, LMT, SLAB, BXS, SCHG, WRK, CAT, IVW, ITA, EL, VTI, PG, VEA,
- Sold Out: CFR, IPOC, BUD, MSCI, VNLA, REGN, ADBE,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 117,087 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 136,988 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.85%
- Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 583,848 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.28%
- iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 521,996 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 116,748 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in The St. Joe Co. The purchase prices were between $41.61 and $55.3, with an estimated average price of $47.9. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 55,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 24,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $52.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 29,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $21.407000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 65,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $378.872500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in General Electric Co by 1201.26%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 156,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 43,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in Lemonade Inc by 30.76%. The purchase prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72. The stock is now traded at around $86.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 72.24%. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 61.10%. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $122.390100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The sale prices were between $87.61 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $103.04.Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (IPOC)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.31.Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.Sold Out: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25.Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.
