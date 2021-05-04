B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem Buys The St. Joe Co, General Electric Co, Oracle Corp, Sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Open Lending Corp, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem Buys The St. Joe Co, General Electric Co, Oracle Corp, Sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Open Lending Corp, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem (Current Portfolio) buys The St. Joe Co, General Electric Co, Oracle Corp, Fastenal Co, Hanesbrands Inc, sells Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Open Lending Corp, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem. As of 2021Q1, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem owns 109 stocks with a total value of $388 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/b+%26+t+capital+management+dba+alpha+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 117,087 shares, 9.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  2. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 136,988 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.85%
  3. Open Lending Corp (LPRO) - 583,848 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.28%
  4. iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 521,996 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 116,748 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
New Purchase: The St. Joe Co (JOE)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in The St. Joe Co. The purchase prices were between $41.61 and $55.3, with an estimated average price of $47.9. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 55,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 24,254 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $44.17 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $52.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 29,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $21.407000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 65,464 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $378.872500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.79 and $102.18, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in General Electric Co by 1201.26%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 156,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 43,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in Lemonade Inc by 30.76%. The purchase prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72. The stock is now traded at around $86.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 72.24%. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $145.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $75.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 28,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 61.10%. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $210.04, with an estimated average price of $151.16. The stock is now traded at around $122.390100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,342 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The sale prices were between $87.61 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $103.04.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (IPOC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $14.53 and $16.02, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59.

Sold Out: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management. Also check out:

1. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider