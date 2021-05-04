Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Silvergate Capital Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, CME Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Silvergate Capital Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, CME Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Harbor Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Silvergate Capital Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc, Coherent Inc, sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, CME Group Inc, China Mobile, Domino's Pizza Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Harbor Advisors LLC owns 173 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harbor Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbor+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Harbor Advisors LLC
  1. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 261,711 shares, 40.68% of the total portfolio.
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,700 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio.
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,400 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio.
  4. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 27,656 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,400 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $97.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $158.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (BRBS)

Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.75 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Korn Ferry (KFY)

Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Korn Ferry. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $64.98, with an estimated average price of $55.6. The stock is now traded at around $67.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $257.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Harbor Advisors LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $161.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Harbor Advisors LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF.U)

Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $11.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of Harbor Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Harbor Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Harbor Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Harbor Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Harbor Advisors LLC keeps buying
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar

insider