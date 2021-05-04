Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Silvergate Capital Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, CME Group Inc

New Purchases: SI, PXD, BRBS, COHR, KFY, TFC, FBMS, VIACA, RTX, TSM, DVN, ALK, BTWNU, PRPB, KSMT, OACB, APSG, CCV.U, FPAC, FPAC, ADMP,

Investment company Harbor Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Silvergate Capital Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc, Coherent Inc, sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, CME Group Inc, China Mobile, Domino's Pizza Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Harbor Advisors LLC owns 173 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 261,711 shares, 40.68% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,700 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,400 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 27,656 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,400 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio.

Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $97.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $158.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.75 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Korn Ferry. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $64.98, with an estimated average price of $55.6. The stock is now traded at around $67.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $257.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Advisors LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $161.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Advisors LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.

Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $11.56.