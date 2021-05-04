Harbor Advisors LLC Buys Silvergate Capital Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, CME Group Inc

- New Purchases: SI, PXD, BRBS, COHR, KFY, TFC, FBMS, VIACA, RTX, TSM, DVN, ALK, BTWNU, PRPB, KSMT, OACB, APSG, CCV.U, FPAC, FPAC, ADMP,
- Added Positions: LBRDK, COP,
- Reduced Positions: DLR, LBRDA, CME, AIG, HONE, CNQ, NTB, NTR, LBTYK, STND,
- Sold Out: CHL, DPZ, PE, GILD, WPX, SWI, WPF.U, FTIV, SRGA,
For the details of Harbor Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbor+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Harbor Advisors LLC
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 261,711 shares, 40.68% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,700 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,400 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio.
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 27,656 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,400 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio.
Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $97.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $158.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (BRBS)
Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.75 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Korn Ferry (KFY)
Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Korn Ferry. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $64.98, with an estimated average price of $55.6. The stock is now traded at around $67.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $257.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Harbor Advisors LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Harbor Advisors LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $156.84, with an estimated average price of $151.32. The stock is now traded at around $161.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Harbor Advisors LLC added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)
Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)
Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.Sold Out: (WPX)
Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF.U)
Harbor Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $11.56.
Here is the complete portfolio of Harbor Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Harbor Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Harbor Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Harbor Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Harbor Advisors LLC keeps buying