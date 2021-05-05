Symons Capital Management Inc Buys Tyson Foods Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Biogen Inc, Sells Iron Mountain Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, NextEra Energy Inc

New Purchases: TSN, PPG, BIIB, COST, FB, SWI, SNOW, BTG, MP, MSOS, ESPR, KPTI, GNK, BTU, KALA,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Symons Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Tyson Foods Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Biogen Inc, Facebook Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Iron Mountain Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symons Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Symons Capital Management Inc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 156,344 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61% Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC) - 571,161 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.03% Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 75,935 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.01% PPL Corp (PPL) - 245,433 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.01% Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 93,077 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.75%

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 78,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $178.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 36,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $271.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 19,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $318.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 12,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $375.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 10,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SolarWinds Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.63, with an estimated average price of $16.34. The stock is now traded at around $16.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 209,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Otter Tail Corp by 74.90%. The purchase prices were between $39.6 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.77. The stock is now traded at around $48.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc by 54.01%. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $23.67. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc by 39.17%. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Avista Corp by 26.61%. The purchase prices were between $37.32 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $41.14. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The sale prices were between $14.33 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $18.07.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Teekay Corp. The sale prices were between $2.36 and $3.79, with an estimated average price of $3.08.

Symons Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 33.43%. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.5%. Symons Capital Management Inc still held 69,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 65.08%. The sale prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $56.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.47%. Symons Capital Management Inc still held 31,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in BrightView Holdings Inc by 41.34%. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $17.87, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Symons Capital Management Inc still held 22,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 25.21%. The sale prices were between $38.98 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Symons Capital Management Inc still held 11,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Hecla Mining Co by 25.15%. The sale prices were between $4.8 and $7.36, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Symons Capital Management Inc still held 54,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.