Symons Capital Management Inc Buys Tyson Foods Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Biogen Inc, Sells Iron Mountain Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, NextEra Energy Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Symons Capital Management Inc Buys Tyson Foods Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Biogen Inc, Sells Iron Mountain Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, NextEra Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Symons Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Tyson Foods Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Biogen Inc, Facebook Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Iron Mountain Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Molson Coors Beverage Co, iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symons Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Symons Capital Management Inc owns 82 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SYMONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/symons+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SYMONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 156,344 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61%
  2. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC) - 571,161 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.03%
  3. Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 75,935 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.01%
  4. PPL Corp (PPL) - 245,433 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.01%
  5. Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 93,077 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.75%
New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 78,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.45 and $155.52, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $178.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 36,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $271.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 19,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $318.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 12,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $375.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 10,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SolarWinds Corp (SWI)

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SolarWinds Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.63, with an estimated average price of $16.34. The stock is now traded at around $16.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 209,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Otter Tail Corp (OTTR)

Symons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Otter Tail Corp by 74.90%. The purchase prices were between $39.6 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.77. The stock is now traded at around $48.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)

Symons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in South Jersey Industries Inc by 54.01%. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $23.67. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)

Symons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc by 39.17%. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Avista Corp (AVA)

Symons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Avista Corp by 26.61%. The purchase prices were between $37.32 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $41.14. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,526 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Sold Out: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The sale prices were between $14.33 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $18.07.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75.

Sold Out: Teekay Corp (TK)

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Teekay Corp. The sale prices were between $2.36 and $3.79, with an estimated average price of $3.08.

Reduced: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Symons Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 33.43%. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.5%. Symons Capital Management Inc still held 69,505 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Symons Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 65.08%. The sale prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $56.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.47%. Symons Capital Management Inc still held 31,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BrightView Holdings Inc (BV)

Symons Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in BrightView Holdings Inc by 41.34%. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $17.87, with an estimated average price of $16.01. The stock is now traded at around $18.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Symons Capital Management Inc still held 22,620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Symons Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 25.21%. The sale prices were between $38.98 and $57.56, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Symons Capital Management Inc still held 11,948 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Hecla Mining Co (HL)

Symons Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Hecla Mining Co by 25.15%. The sale prices were between $4.8 and $7.36, with an estimated average price of $6.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Symons Capital Management Inc still held 54,980 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of SYMONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. SYMONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SYMONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SYMONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SYMONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider