Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Dow Inc, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Adobe Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: APAM, DOW, CC, IVOL, KHC, IJT, TER, CRL, VICI, AIRC, IJK, IPO, RSP, PKI, COF, SPG, AIG, BAC, IJJ, IJS, GM, XLE, FV, OZON, BKR, MMD,
- Added Positions: EEM, DWAS, TGT, ABT, BIV, SPYG, HZNP, SYY, ADC, TIP, QRVO, JNJ, ARES, XLI, VYM, MPW, AMGN, NDAQ, PCH, TXN, FINX, KDP, PLD, DOC, STAG, VZ, TSM, PEP, DLR, CCI, HBI, AVGO, UPS, RCII, MSFT, BABA, MA, UNH, ESPO, CMCSA, T, NUV, IYY, EIM, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: HD, CWB, AAPL, QCOM, NVDA, MINT, DHR, JPC, PFF, PGX, MS, ACN, V, FBND, BMY, NEA, BHK, UTG, VKQ, NVG, BBN, PMO,
- Sold Out: TMO, ADBE, LMT, PEG, FB, BKT, CSCO, ZTS, CVX, AKAM, HON, NKE, UNP, OFC, IVW, AIV, AIV,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,262 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 107,689 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.19%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 202,106 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 20,036 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.9%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 50,449 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.51%
Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.06 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $53.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 102,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)
Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 76,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Chemours Co (CC)
Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 174,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 156,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 108,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $129.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 29,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 370.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 140,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)
Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 213.52%. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $95.23, with an estimated average price of $85.89. The stock is now traded at around $85.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 54,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Target Corp by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $212.493800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 50,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 42.97%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 46,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 84.24%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 57,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.Sold Out: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)
Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53.83 and $60.21, with an estimated average price of $57.7.Sold Out: Blackrock Income Trust Inc (BKT)
Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Blackrock Income Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $6.1.Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 36.37%. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $332.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Ibex Wealth Advisors still held 21,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 40.19%. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $83.474800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Ibex Wealth Advisors still held 45,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 20.73%. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Ibex Wealth Advisors still held 56,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 33.13%. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Ibex Wealth Advisors still held 31,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Danaher Corp by 23.79%. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $255.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Ibex Wealth Advisors still held 19,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.
