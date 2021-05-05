Logo
Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Dow Inc, Sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Adobe Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 05, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ibex Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Dow Inc, The Chemours Co, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, sells Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Adobe Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Facebook Inc, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ibex Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Ibex Wealth Advisors owns 107 stocks with a total value of $399 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IBEX WEALTH ADVISORS's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ibex+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IBEX WEALTH ADVISORS
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 75,262 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 107,689 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.19%
  3. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 202,106 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 20,036 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.9%
  5. Target Corp (TGT) - 50,449 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.51%
New Purchase: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.06 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $51.05. The stock is now traded at around $53.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 102,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 76,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Chemours Co (CC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in The Chemours Co. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 174,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 156,941 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 108,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $129.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 29,705 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 370.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 140,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 213.52%. The purchase prices were between $74.1 and $95.23, with an estimated average price of $85.89. The stock is now traded at around $85.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 54,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Target Corp by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $212.493800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 50,449 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 42.97%. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 46,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 84.24%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 57,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53.83 and $60.21, with an estimated average price of $57.7.

Sold Out: Blackrock Income Trust Inc (BKT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Blackrock Income Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $6.1.

Reduced: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 36.37%. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $332.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Ibex Wealth Advisors still held 21,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 40.19%. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3. The stock is now traded at around $83.474800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Ibex Wealth Advisors still held 45,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 20.73%. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $135.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. Ibex Wealth Advisors still held 56,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 33.13%. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Ibex Wealth Advisors still held 31,651 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced to a holding in Danaher Corp by 23.79%. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $255.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Ibex Wealth Advisors still held 19,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of IBEX WEALTH ADVISORS. Also check out:

