Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Duke Energy Corp, Coca-Cola Co

New Purchases: XOM, HIG, IJR, WOR,

XOM, HIG, IJR, WOR, Added Positions: SCHB, AAPL, JPST, DIS, WMT, UPS, QCOM, MSFT, TMO, TGT, CCI, GOOGL, HD, MDLZ, ACN, ITW, CMCSA, BRK.B, MRK, SCHF, D, ABT, AFL, WPC, ADP, RTX, SCHC, ABBV, WMB, JNJ, TSN, SYY, BA, DEO, VNQ, GE,

SCHB, AAPL, JPST, DIS, WMT, UPS, QCOM, MSFT, TMO, TGT, CCI, GOOGL, HD, MDLZ, ACN, ITW, CMCSA, BRK.B, MRK, SCHF, D, ABT, AFL, WPC, ADP, RTX, SCHC, ABBV, WMB, JNJ, TSN, SYY, BA, DEO, VNQ, GE, Reduced Positions: SPY, IVZ, VOO, CSCO, PFE, ZBH, GOOG, SYF, CFG, PYPL, AMZN, INTC, CVX, NEE, LOW, NSC, PEP, UL,

SPY, IVZ, VOO, CSCO, PFE, ZBH, GOOG, SYF, CFG, PYPL, AMZN, INTC, CVX, NEE, LOW, NSC, PEP, UL, Sold Out: DUK, KO,

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. Current Portfolio ) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Worthington Industries Inc, sells Duke Energy Corp, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Horan Capital Advisors, LLC.. As of 2021Q1, Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Horan Capital Advisors, LLC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/horan+capital+advisors%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 64,086 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 234,612 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,084 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,067 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,568 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $69.17, with an estimated average price of $53.96. The stock is now traded at around $66.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,734 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,064 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.19 and $73.45, with an estimated average price of $61.94. The stock is now traded at around $70.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.