Inlet Private Wealth, LLC Buys GAN, Merck Inc, PulteGroup Inc, Sells Fox Corp, Invesco, Hanesbrands Inc

New Purchases: GAN, PHM, KMI, DMYD, PFG, XRAY,

GAN, PHM, KMI, DMYD, PFG, XRAY, Added Positions: MRK, CME, SKT, SU, UL, LKQ, VRT, USB, VZ, EBAY, BK, PEP, CVX, T, ABBV, AMGN, PM, STOR, JPM, BAC, BMY, PFE, IAU, ORI, MMM,

MRK, CME, SKT, SU, UL, LKQ, VRT, USB, VZ, EBAY, BK, PEP, CVX, T, ABBV, AMGN, PM, STOR, JPM, BAC, BMY, PFE, IAU, ORI, MMM, Reduced Positions: FFIV, OMC, PETS, AIG, UPS, SONY, STX, PDCO, DAL, GLD, MO, DIS, MCK, COMM, BGS, BRK.B, CSCO, C, MDC, CAH, NTAP, HPE, ST, IVV, NEE, PYPL, CP, AVGO, BDX,

FFIV, OMC, PETS, AIG, UPS, SONY, STX, PDCO, DAL, GLD, MO, DIS, MCK, COMM, BGS, BRK.B, CSCO, C, MDC, CAH, NTAP, HPE, ST, IVV, NEE, PYPL, CP, AVGO, BDX, Sold Out: FOX, IVZ, HBI, LVS, RDS.A, AMCX,

Investment company Inlet Private Wealth, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys GAN, Merck Inc, PulteGroup Inc, CME Group Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, sells Fox Corp, Invesco, Hanesbrands Inc, F5 Networks Inc, Omnicom Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inlet Private Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Inlet Private Wealth, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $349 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Inlet Private Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/inlet+private+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 462,495 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,315 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,510 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Seagate Technology PLC (STX) - 122,380 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% Altria Group Inc (MO) - 183,295 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in GAN Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 256,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 52,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 94,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The purchase prices were between $14.35 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $17.79. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 51,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $65.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $63.9, with an estimated average price of $57.96. The stock is now traded at around $67.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 88.83%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 79,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 111.20%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 22,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 229.46%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 119,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc by 103.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $14.74. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 225,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 60,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3. The stock is now traded at around $48.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 132,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.41 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $33.48.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 40.42%. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $180.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 11,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 50.83%. The sale prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $83.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 16,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Patterson Companies Inc by 39.44%. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.95. The stock is now traded at around $35.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 12,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.