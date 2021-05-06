Inlet Private Wealth, LLC Buys GAN, Merck Inc, PulteGroup Inc, Sells Fox Corp, Invesco, Hanesbrands Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC Buys GAN, Merck Inc, PulteGroup Inc, Sells Fox Corp, Invesco, Hanesbrands Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Inlet Private Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GAN, Merck Inc, PulteGroup Inc, CME Group Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, sells Fox Corp, Invesco, Hanesbrands Inc, F5 Networks Inc, Omnicom Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inlet Private Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Inlet Private Wealth, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $349 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Inlet Private Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/inlet+private+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Inlet Private Wealth, LLC
  1. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 462,495 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,315 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,510 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
  4. Seagate Technology PLC (STX) - 122,380 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
  5. Altria Group Inc (MO) - 183,295 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
New Purchase: GAN Ltd (GAN)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in GAN Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 256,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 52,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 94,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The purchase prices were between $14.35 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $17.79. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 51,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $65.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $63.9, with an estimated average price of $57.96. The stock is now traded at around $67.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 88.83%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 79,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 111.20%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 22,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 229.46%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 119,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc by 103.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $14.74. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 225,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 60,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3. The stock is now traded at around $48.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 132,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOX)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.41 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $33.48.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43.

Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71.

Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23.

Sold Out: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59.

Reduced: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 40.42%. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $180.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 11,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 50.83%. The sale prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $83.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 16,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)

Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Patterson Companies Inc by 39.44%. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.95. The stock is now traded at around $35.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 12,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Inlet Private Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Inlet Private Wealth, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider