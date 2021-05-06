Inlet Private Wealth, LLC Buys GAN, Merck Inc, PulteGroup Inc, Sells Fox Corp, Invesco, Hanesbrands Inc

- New Purchases: GAN, PHM, KMI, DMYD, PFG, XRAY,
- Added Positions: MRK, CME, SKT, SU, UL, LKQ, VRT, USB, VZ, EBAY, BK, PEP, CVX, T, ABBV, AMGN, PM, STOR, JPM, BAC, BMY, PFE, IAU, ORI, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: FFIV, OMC, PETS, AIG, UPS, SONY, STX, PDCO, DAL, GLD, MO, DIS, MCK, COMM, BGS, BRK.B, CSCO, C, MDC, CAH, NTAP, HPE, ST, IVV, NEE, PYPL, CP, AVGO, BDX,
- Sold Out: FOX, IVZ, HBI, LVS, RDS.A, AMCX,
For the details of Inlet Private Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/inlet+private+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Inlet Private Wealth, LLC
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 462,495 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,315 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,510 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
- Seagate Technology PLC (STX) - 122,380 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
- Altria Group Inc (MO) - 183,295 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in GAN Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $30.53, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 256,198 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 52,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 94,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The purchase prices were between $14.35 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $17.79. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 51,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $65.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $63.9, with an estimated average price of $57.96. The stock is now traded at around $67.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 88.83%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 79,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 111.20%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 22,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 229.46%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 119,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc by 103.48%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $14.74. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 225,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 60,037 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in LKQ Corp by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $34.72 and $43.76, with an estimated average price of $39.3. The stock is now traded at around $48.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 132,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Fox Corp (FOX)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Fox Corp. The sale prices were between $28.41 and $41.44, with an estimated average price of $33.48.Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43.Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23.Sold Out: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $35.6 and $78.63, with an estimated average price of $54.59.Reduced: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 40.42%. The sale prices were between $175.85 and $210.62, with an estimated average price of $197.19. The stock is now traded at around $180.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 11,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 50.83%. The sale prices were between $60.88 and $77.78, with an estimated average price of $68.99. The stock is now traded at around $83.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 16,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)
Inlet Private Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Patterson Companies Inc by 39.44%. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.95. The stock is now traded at around $35.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC still held 12,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Inlet Private Wealth, LLC. Also check out:
1. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Inlet Private Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Inlet Private Wealth, LLC keeps buying