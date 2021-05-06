Logo
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, Buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

May 06, 2021
Investment company Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc,. As of 2021Q1, Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, owns 27 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC,'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wipfli+financial+advisors+llc%2C/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC,
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 107,937 shares, 21.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 38,057 shares, 17.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 154,807 shares, 15.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
  4. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 120,605 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 18,402 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 194.71%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 194.71%. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $272.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 18,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.05%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 23,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 28.12%. The purchase prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 19,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.47%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75.

Sold Out: Amcor PLC (AMCR)

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in Amcor PLC. The sale prices were between $10.89 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $11.4.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC,. Also check out:

1. WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC,'s Undervalued Stocks
2. WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC,'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC,'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC, keeps buying
