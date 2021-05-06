Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, Buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

New Purchases: IWN, VB, IJR,

Investment company Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Health Care ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc,. As of 2021Q1, Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, owns 27 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 107,937 shares, 21.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73% iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 38,057 shares, 17.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 154,807 shares, 15.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 120,605 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56% Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) - 18,402 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 194.71%

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 194.71%. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $272.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 18,402 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.05%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 23,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 28.12%. The purchase prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $76.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 19,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.47%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in Amcor PLC. The sale prices were between $10.89 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $11.4.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7.

Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.