Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Autodesk Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells MSCI Inc, Visa Inc, Zymeworks Inc

New Purchases: COST, ADSK, EPIX, 5220, FATE, GRTS,

COST, ADSK, EPIX, 5220, FATE, GRTS, Added Positions: TSM, MA, DISH, EQIX, CHTR, LBRDK,

TSM, MA, DISH, EQIX, CHTR, LBRDK, Reduced Positions: V, MSFT, ASND, ACRS, ADVM, GOOG, PYPL,

V, MSFT, ASND, ACRS, ADVM, GOOG, PYPL, Sold Out: MSCI, ZYME, KRE,

Investment company Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Autodesk Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, ESSA Pharma Inc, Score Media and Gaming Inc, sells MSCI Inc, Visa Inc, Zymeworks Inc, Microsoft Corp, Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd owns 26 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 191,800 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.73% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 40,000 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.32% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 16,050 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.31% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 3,600 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,525 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.96%

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $385.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $285.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 147,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Score Media and Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $37, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.16 and $117.4, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $76.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 33,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Gritstone Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $13.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 32.73%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $116.666000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 191,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $374.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 32.29%. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $46.692000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15.