Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Autodesk Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells MSCI Inc, Visa Inc, Zymeworks Inc

- New Purchases: COST, ADSK, EPIX, 5220, FATE, GRTS,
- Added Positions: TSM, MA, DISH, EQIX, CHTR, LBRDK,
- Reduced Positions: V, MSFT, ASND, ACRS, ADVM, GOOG, PYPL,
- Sold Out: MSCI, ZYME, KRE,
For the details of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stenahm+asset+managment+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 191,800 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.73%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 40,000 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.32%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 16,050 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.31%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 3,600 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,525 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.96%
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $385.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $285.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in ESSA Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.61 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 147,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Score Media and Gaming Inc (5220)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Score Media and Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $37, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.16 and $117.4, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $76.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 33,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Gritstone Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $13.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 32.73%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $116.666000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 191,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $374.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 32.29%. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $46.692000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 127,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.Sold Out: Zymeworks Inc (ZYME)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd. Also check out:
1. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd keeps buying