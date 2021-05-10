Logo
ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Kellogg Co, Hasbro Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 10, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company ICW Investment Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Kellogg Co, Hasbro Inc, Novartis AG, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ICW Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, ICW Investment Advisors LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ICW Investment Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/icw+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ICW Investment Advisors LLC
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 10,530 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,874 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 15,386 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 25,427 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 23,955 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $189.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $444.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 93.67%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2398.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $89.43 and $99.25, with an estimated average price of $94.87.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 46.98%. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2351.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. ICW Investment Advisors LLC still held 237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Kellogg Co (K)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Kellogg Co by 40.78%. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. ICW Investment Advisors LLC still held 7,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 22.15%. The sale prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $136.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. ICW Investment Advisors LLC still held 4,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of ICW Investment Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. ICW Investment Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ICW Investment Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ICW Investment Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ICW Investment Advisors LLC keeps buying
