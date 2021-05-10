ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Kellogg Co, Hasbro Inc

- New Purchases: ROP, TROW,
- Added Positions: GOOG, WEC, KMB, ECL, PEP, RTX, D, CL, MGEE, UL, DG, SYK, HRL, GD, SO, FTV, VZ, JKHY, UNH, MCD, LANC, LMT, GWW, UNP, NOC, LIN, PG, SHW, RSG, CVX, MMM, APD, AMGN, ATR, ATRI, BCPC, BDX, BF.B, GPC, CLX, DHR, DOV, FLO, AVGO, KDP, TXN, YUM, WMT, CARR, FISV, ACN, AME, APH, CPK, CHD, CSCO, KO, CBSH, DCI, ROL, LHX, HSY, JJSF, MDT, NSC, NVO, PAYX, PSA, DGX,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, K, SJM, BTI, PM, BUD, MO, NJR, WBA, AAPL, CVS, STZ, ENB, VFC, CTSH,
- Sold Out: HAS, NVS, OTIS,
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 10,530 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,874 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- Visa Inc (V) - 15,386 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 25,427 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 23,955 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
ICW Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98. The stock is now traded at around $189.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
ICW Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $444.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 532 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
ICW Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 93.67%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2398.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 459 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
ICW Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)
ICW Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $89.43 and $99.25, with an estimated average price of $94.87.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
ICW Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $89.78.Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 46.98%. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2351.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. ICW Investment Advisors LLC still held 237 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Kellogg Co (K)
ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Kellogg Co by 40.78%. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. ICW Investment Advisors LLC still held 7,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
ICW Investment Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 22.15%. The sale prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $136.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. ICW Investment Advisors LLC still held 4,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.
