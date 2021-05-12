Logo
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Dow Inc, Morgan Stanley, Sells VMware Inc, Amgen Inc, NIO Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Singapore, U0, based Investment company Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Instruments Inc, Dow Inc, Morgan Stanley, Otis Worldwide Corp, VeriSign Inc, sells VMware Inc, Amgen Inc, NIO Inc, VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd owns 86 stocks with a total value of $324 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+pictet+%26+cie+%28asia%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,064 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.3%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,868 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.83%
  3. Nike Inc (NKE) - 180,483 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42%
  4. Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 132,900 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
  5. Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 263,240 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 20,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 15,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $77.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI Israel ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.37 and $67.89, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 493.71%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $178.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 56,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 62.76%. The purchase prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $218.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 50.24%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $279.511800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 52.43%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $118.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 20.77%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2196.522000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 91.17%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $89.753300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD.

