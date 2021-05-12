Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd Buys Texas Instruments Inc, Dow Inc, Morgan Stanley, Sells VMware Inc, Amgen Inc, NIO Inc

- New Purchases: DOW, MS, OTIS, EIS,
- Added Positions: TXN, PEP, VRSN, BIIB, CHKP, BKNG, PG, AAXJ, V, GOOGL, LRCX, MDT, SCHW, AMP, COF, ROST, UNP, TJX, HCA, WFC, WAT, UNH, SBUX, MRK, LOW, ADSK, TMO, BAX, VRTX, IBN, ADBE, LIN, DIS, INFY, CTSH, TSM,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, GOOG, NKE, MCD, JNJ, VNM, FIS, ZTS, HDB, MMM, CL, SE, FB, AMAT, AAPL, EXPE, QRVO, MSFT, URI, WYNN, ZBRA, EL, AVGO, DHR, EBAY, HON,
- Sold Out: VMW, AMGN, NIO, BIDU, IEI,
For the details of BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bank+pictet+%26+cie+%28asia%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,064 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.3%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,868 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.83%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 180,483 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.42%
- Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 132,900 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
- Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 263,240 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 20,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 15,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $77.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI Israel ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.37 and $67.89, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 493.71%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $178.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 56,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 62.76%. The purchase prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $218.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,429 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 50.24%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $279.511800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 52.43%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $118.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,144 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 20.77%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2196.522000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 91.17%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $89.753300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $221.91 and $258.6, with an estimated average price of $238.59.Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9.Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Bank Pictet & Cie (asia) Ltd sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.
Here is the complete portfolio of BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD. Also check out:
1. BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BANK PICTET & CIE (ASIA) LTD keeps buying