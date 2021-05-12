Logo
Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. Buys Quotient Technology Inc, bluebird bio Inc, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Sells CareDx Inc, DraftKings Inc, Axogen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys Quotient Technology Inc, bluebird bio Inc, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp, General Motors Co, sells CareDx Inc, DraftKings Inc, Axogen Inc, Neuronetics Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Granite Point Capital Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q1, Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. owns 153 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GRANITE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/granite+point+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GRANITE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,600,000 shares, 19.55% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,820,000 shares, 15.40% of the total portfolio.
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 850,000 shares, 12.90% of the total portfolio.
  4. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,800,000 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 80,000 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Quotient Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $16.69, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $11.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 500,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in bluebird bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $52.33, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.15. The stock is now traded at around $17.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 304,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp (RSVA)

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.5 and $20.8, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 378,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp (VSPR)

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $11.53, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 413,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FG New America Acquisition Corp (FGNA)

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in FG New America Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 800.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Tilray Inc by 277.15%. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $14.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 264,002 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $185.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 74.84%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $220.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 27,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 33.85%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2207.669900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CareDx Inc (CDNA)

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $57.62 and $95.6, with an estimated average price of $77.83.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.82 and $32.95, with an estimated average price of $28.07.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Sold Out: Soleno Therapeutics Inc (SLNO)

Granite Point Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.24 and $3.3, with an estimated average price of $2.16.



