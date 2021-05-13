Banc Funds Co Llc Buys Primis Financial Corp, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc, Santa Cruz County Bank, Sells Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc, Provident Financial Services Inc, Bay Banks of Virginia Inc

New Purchases: 7H80, ENVA, SVBI, LC, SI, SBNY, UCD2, PVBC, ECNCF, LOB, 7LX,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Banc Funds Co Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Primis Financial Corp, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc, Santa Cruz County Bank, Heritage Commerce Corp, HBT Financial Inc, sells Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc, Provident Financial Services Inc, Bay Banks of Virginia Inc, Dime Community Bancshares Inc, Synovus Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banc Funds Co Llc. As of 2021Q1, Banc Funds Co Llc owns 180 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC) - 939,691 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36% Primis Financial Corp (7H80) - 1,903,974 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. New Position First Foundation Inc (FFWM) - 1,092,748 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) - 326,818 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. American Business Bank (AMBZ) - 623,735 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $11.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 1,903,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in Enova International Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.6 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $29.91. The stock is now traded at around $34.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 126,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in Severn Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.13 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $9.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 227,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in LendingClub Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $12.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 127,053 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $80.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $135.43 and $245.95, with an estimated average price of $197.29. The stock is now traded at around $241.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc by 171.69%. The purchase prices were between $11.75 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,375,452 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in Santa Cruz County Bank by 68.79%. The purchase prices were between $40.65 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $50.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 312,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in Heritage Commerce Corp by 56.13%. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,434,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in HBT Financial Inc by 35.75%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $16.22. The stock is now traded at around $17.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,232,637 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in First Reliance Bancshares Inc by 88.51%. The purchase prices were between $7.46 and $10, with an estimated average price of $8.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.900100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 826,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in SmartFinancial Inc by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 669,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in Bay Banks of Virginia Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.34.

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $25.74.

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $24.2 and $29.07, with an estimated average price of $26.62.

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $12.84 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $15.82.

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in United Community Banks Inc. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $36.46, with an estimated average price of $32.83.

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in South State Corp. The sale prices were between $69.74 and $91.7, with an estimated average price of $80.36.