Water Island Capital Llc Buys Coherent Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, NIC Inc, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, National General Holdings Corp, PNM Resources Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Water Island Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Coherent Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, NIC Inc, IHS Markit, Extended Stay America Inc, sells Eaton Vance Corp, National General Holdings Corp, PNM Resources Inc, Acacia Communications Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Water Island Capital Llc. As of 2021Q1, Water Island Capital Llc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WATER ISLAND CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/water+island+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WATER ISLAND CAPITAL LLC
  1. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 416,888 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.93%
  2. Pluralsight Inc (PS) - 3,918,735 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.62%
  3. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 891,506 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 201.96%
  4. RealPage Inc (RP) - 967,472 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.86%
  5. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 546,445 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.55%
New Purchase: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $255.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 326,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.616900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 2,654,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NIC Inc (EGOV)

Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in NIC Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 1,724,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 2,853,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cubic Corp (CUB)

Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Cubic Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.84 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 704,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 2,091,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 201.96%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 891,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in Perspecta Inc by 2617.08%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,589,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)

Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in Boingo Wireless Inc by 7700.53%. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $13.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 2,176,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.

Sold Out: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)

Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $47.1 and $49.14, with an estimated average price of $48.55.

Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)

Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of WATER ISLAND CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider