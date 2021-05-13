Water Island Capital Llc Buys Coherent Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, NIC Inc, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, National General Holdings Corp, PNM Resources Inc

- New Purchases: COHR, CHNG, EGOV, STAY, CUB, MIK, MGLN, CATM, GNMK, CMD, BPFH, GLUU, FLIR, AEGN, KSU, FRTA, GWPH, CTB, ENBL, PRAH, TLND, FLY, FPRX, PAND, PBCT, GOEV, SGAMU, XPOA.U, GFX.U, LFTRU, KWAC.U, OACB, OCA.U, TPCO, DBDRU, ADI, LOKB.U, MTACU, TGI, VIH, SPGI, AT,
- Added Positions: INFO, PRSP, WIFI, PS, ALXN, RP, GRUB, AJRD,
- Reduced Positions: WTRE, MTSC, WDR, XLNX, WORK, TCF, WLTW, ACM, TGNA, SOAC, HEC, TMTSU, FREE, TREB, ELY,
- Sold Out: EV, NGHC, PNM, ACIA, CXO, BMCH, CBB, CIT, RESI, HMSY, FBM, BEAT, EIGI, SPWH, PE, VAR, WPX, CDLX, OSB, PRGX, FUSE.U, PRVL, TNAV, THBR, CLGX, GCMG, CHX, WPF, AAN, OXFD, TIF, CCIV, AACQ, ETWO, VRTU, PRTK, EQT, CNX, GILT,
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 416,888 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.93%
- Pluralsight Inc (PS) - 3,918,735 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.62%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 891,506 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 201.96%
- RealPage Inc (RP) - 967,472 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.86%
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 546,445 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.55%
Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.21 and $260.72, with an estimated average price of $222.62. The stock is now traded at around $255.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 326,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.24 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $22.616900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 2,654,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NIC Inc (EGOV)
Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in NIC Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $31.62. The stock is now traded at around $34.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 1,724,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.04 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $16.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 2,853,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cubic Corp (CUB)
Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Cubic Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.84 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 704,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)
Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 2,091,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 201.96%. The purchase prices were between $83.9 and $99.28, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 891,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in Perspecta Inc by 2617.08%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $28.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,589,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)
Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in Boingo Wireless Inc by 7700.53%. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $13.03. The stock is now traded at around $13.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 2,176,348 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)
Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $34.18 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $34.18.Sold Out: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)
Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in PNM Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $47.1 and $49.14, with an estimated average price of $48.55.Sold Out: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)
Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $71.29 and $114.99, with an estimated average price of $107.31.Sold Out: (CXO)
Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)
Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.
