Bradley Mark J. Buys Workday Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Aon PLC, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Evolent Health Inc, Novartis AG

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bradley Mark J. Buys Workday Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Aon PLC, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Evolent Health Inc, Novartis AG

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bradley Mark J. (Current Portfolio) buys Workday Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Aon PLC, Bank of America Corp, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, sells International Business Machines Corp, Evolent Health Inc, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bradley Mark J.. As of 2021Q1, Bradley Mark J. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bradley Mark J.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bradley+mark+j./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bradley Mark J.
  1. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 29,565 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.78%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,429 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.59%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 17,794 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 33,351 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 39,387 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Bradley Mark J. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Bradley Mark J. added to a holding in Workday Inc by 528.57%. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $222.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 7,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Bradley Mark J. added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 172.81%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 25,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aon PLC (AON)

Bradley Mark J. added to a holding in Aon PLC by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $252.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Bradley Mark J. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Bradley Mark J. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Bradley Mark J. sold out a holding in Evolent Health Inc. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $19.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bradley Mark J.. Also check out:

1. Bradley Mark J.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Bradley Mark J.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bradley Mark J.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bradley Mark J. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider