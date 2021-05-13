Bradley Mark J. Buys Workday Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Aon PLC, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Evolent Health Inc, Novartis AG

- New Purchases: BAC,
- Added Positions: WDAY, BX, AON, MSFT, INFO, ECL, FTV, ICE, TD, FISV, HOLX, WMT, MDT, ROK, SBUX, ZTS, AMZN, VIG, AGG, SYK, NKE, URTH, TRMB, RBA,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, IBM, AAPL, GOOG, XYL, ATR, MKTX, MA, NVS, LLY, HD, DIS, JNJ, FAST, ABMD, DXCM, PG, VZ, CNI, BABA, FIS,
- Sold Out: EVH,
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 29,565 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.78%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 56,429 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.59%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 17,794 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 33,351 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 39,387 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
Bradley Mark J. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Bradley Mark J. added to a holding in Workday Inc by 528.57%. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $222.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 7,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)
Bradley Mark J. added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 172.81%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 25,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aon PLC (AON)
Bradley Mark J. added to a holding in Aon PLC by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $252.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
Bradley Mark J. added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.23%. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,110 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Bradley Mark J. added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $153.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Evolent Health Inc (EVH)
Bradley Mark J. sold out a holding in Evolent Health Inc. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $19.03.
