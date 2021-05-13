Lcnb Corp Buys American Express Co, Kansas City Southern, NXP Semiconductors NV, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

New Purchases: AXP, KSU, NXPI, CNXC,

AXP, KSU, NXPI, CNXC, Added Positions: RSP, SPY, SCHG, SCHV, WRK, ADP, BABA, CAH, KR, WMT, ITW, GIS, TJX, EMR, CHRW, BA, MMM, LOW, PRU, TROW, USB, AMGN, TIP, MDY, EEM, CVX, T,

RSP, SPY, SCHG, SCHV, WRK, ADP, BABA, CAH, KR, WMT, ITW, GIS, TJX, EMR, CHRW, BA, MMM, LOW, PRU, TROW, USB, AMGN, TIP, MDY, EEM, CVX, T, Reduced Positions: PG, AAPL, GLD, MSFT, GOOGL, IWP, IWM, AMZN, IJH, V, IWS, AGG, TSLA, PEP, LLY, JNJ, IEMG, IVV, BIV, USMV, LCNB, XLK, DUK, DHR, VZ, DBEF, NEE, LRCX, MCD, MDT, PFE, NKE, DTD, EFA, QQQ, DIS, ITOT, CINF, IWV, ACN, INTC, ETN, SBUX, JPM, BMY, IWR, NSC, CAT, MRK, IJS, IJR, ORCL, MDLZ, C, CSCO, CTAS, HON, CVS, D, KO, PYPL, AVGO, DE, MA, HD, LIN, UPS, TSCO, TXN, SYK, SO, XLF, BAX, SYY, FISV, CFR,

Investment company Lcnb Corp Current Portfolio ) buys American Express Co, Kansas City Southern, NXP Semiconductors NV, Concentrix Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Visa Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lcnb Corp. As of 2021Q1, Lcnb Corp owns 154 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LCNB CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lcnb+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 161,680 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% LCNB Corp (LCNB) - 527,950 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 55,266 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.2% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,622 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 75,240 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74%

Lcnb Corp initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lcnb Corp initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37. The stock is now traded at around $313.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lcnb Corp initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $186.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lcnb Corp initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $152.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lcnb Corp added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 28.23%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lcnb Corp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 43.06%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $206.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.