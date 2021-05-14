Cornerstone Advisors, LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Comcast Corp, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Comcast Corp, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Johnson & Johnson

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cornerstone Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Comcast Corp, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Royce Value Trust Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Johnson & Johnson, CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cornerstone Advisors, LLC owns 170 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cornerstone Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cornerstone Advisors, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,200 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 551,000 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio.
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 230,000 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.59%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,000 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio.
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 201,000 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $178.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 304,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 274,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Royce Value Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $18.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 693,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 223,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc by 207.71%. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $18.26, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,180,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 175.00%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 97.74%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 263,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $240.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 189.07%. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.86. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 294,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 440.00%. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $192.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $6.69 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $7.23.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Sold Out: BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. The sale prices were between $7.44 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $8.66.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 48.59%. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.26%. Cornerstone Advisors, LLC still held 230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 51.43%. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. Cornerstone Advisors, LLC still held 88,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 51.25%. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Cornerstone Advisors, LLC still held 39,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 51.52%. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $474.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Cornerstone Advisors, LLC still held 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 71.43%. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Cornerstone Advisors, LLC still held 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 50%. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Cornerstone Advisors, LLC still held 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cornerstone Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cornerstone Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cornerstone Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cornerstone Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider