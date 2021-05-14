Cornerstone Advisors, LLC Buys The Walt Disney Co, Comcast Corp, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Johnson & Johnson

New Purchases: DIS, CMCSA, XLE, RVT, CSCO, QCOM, GS, SCHW, ANTM, TY, PEO, FIS, GPM, TJX, NML, EL, BSX, HCA, PH, BIIB, HPQ, PPG, SNPS, HLT, KMF, AXP, KYN, IQV, DIAX, DEX, CTR, COF, CEM, FIF, JEQ, KF, NRO, BGY,

Investment company Cornerstone Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, Comcast Corp, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Royce Value Trust Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Johnson & Johnson, CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cornerstone Advisors, LLC owns 170 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,200 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 551,000 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 230,000 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,000 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 201,000 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $178.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 304,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 274,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Royce Value Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $18.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 693,468 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 223,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc by 207.71%. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $18.26, with an estimated average price of $17.76. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,180,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 175.00%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $360.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 97.74%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 263,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $240.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 189.07%. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.86. The stock is now traded at around $25.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 294,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 440.00%. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $192.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $6.69 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $7.23.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. The sale prices were between $7.44 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $8.66.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 48.59%. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.26%. Cornerstone Advisors, LLC still held 230,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 51.43%. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $169.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. Cornerstone Advisors, LLC still held 88,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 51.25%. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Cornerstone Advisors, LLC still held 39,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 51.52%. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $474.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Cornerstone Advisors, LLC still held 16,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 71.43%. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Cornerstone Advisors, LLC still held 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 50%. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $117.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Cornerstone Advisors, LLC still held 60,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.