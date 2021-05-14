Bridgeworth, LLC Buys ConocoPhillips, Diamondback Energy Inc, ProAssurance Corp, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

New Purchases: COP, FANG, PRA, XOM, VDE, XLE, MMM, GPC, ACWI,

Investment company Bridgeworth, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys ConocoPhillips, Diamondback Energy Inc, ProAssurance Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard Energy ETF, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Parsley Energy Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgeworth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bridgeworth, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 159,751 shares, 18.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 241,972 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77% Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) - 159,199 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) - 85,124 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 54,210 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $78.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in ProAssurance Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $23.12. The stock is now traded at around $25.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $74.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 50.09%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88.