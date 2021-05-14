Logo
Bridgeworth, LLC Buys ConocoPhillips, Diamondback Energy Inc, ProAssurance Corp, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bridgeworth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ConocoPhillips, Diamondback Energy Inc, ProAssurance Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard Energy ETF, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Parsley Energy Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgeworth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Bridgeworth, LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bridgeworth, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridgeworth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bridgeworth, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 159,751 shares, 18.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
  2. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 241,972 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%
  3. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) - 159,199 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
  4. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) - 85,124 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 54,210 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $85.27, with an estimated average price of $68.5. The stock is now traded at around $78.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProAssurance Corp (PRA)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in ProAssurance Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $23.12. The stock is now traded at around $25.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $74.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Bridgeworth, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Bridgeworth, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 50.09%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Bridgeworth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bridgeworth, LLC. Also check out:

1. Bridgeworth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bridgeworth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bridgeworth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bridgeworth, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider