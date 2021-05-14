ELCO Management Co., LLC Buys Suez SA, Masco Corp, Walmart Inc, Sells Williams Inc, Illumina Inc, Sunoco LP

- New Purchases: SZ1G, MAS, WMT, SI, ECL, CSTR, UUGRY, DD, VEOEY, OBNK, CWEN, CALB, BILI, FAST, NYCB, DNP,
- Added Positions: RXN, AQUA, AWK, LMST, AM, HBMD, SBS, BFST, RTX, PNR, PAA, CARR, OTIS, MDT, NEP, ZBH, OKE, CVS, ARTNA,
- Reduced Positions: WMB, ILMN, SUN, ET, HXL, LNG, NEE, KTOS, GLW, STXB, TRGP, AAPL, WTRU, EPD, KMI, MSFT, INTC, SFST, SPY, DIS, GLDD, EQBK, CIT, RBNC, MYFW, CMI, XYL, GWRS, MCD, HD, GOOG, HON, BBN, BA, SRE, AMZN, VBTX, SLCT, FBMS, RVSB, ETY, TSI, WTRG, ESXB, USA, XLK, ASML, PFHD, MMP, JNJ, KO, XLI, BST,
- Sold Out: FRTA, CWT, SJW, GEL, ABCB, AWR, NGL, DOW, ESQ, NCV, ENLC,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,401 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,448 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.1%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,290 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,547 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%
- American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 20,340 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.60%
ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in Suez SA. The purchase prices were between $7.85 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $8.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 91,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)
ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 10,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $89.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88. The stock is now traded at around $224.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CapStar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR)
ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $16.04. The stock is now traded at around $20.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Rexnord Corp (RXN)
ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Rexnord Corp by 86.67%. The purchase prices were between $37.78 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $44.55. The stock is now traded at around $50.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 21,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)
ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 213.92%. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 25,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Limestone Bancorp Inc (LMST)
ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Limestone Bancorp Inc by 71.93%. The purchase prices were between $12.15 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 51,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)
ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 24.08%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 102,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD)
ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Howard Bancorp Inc by 48.35%. The purchase prices were between $11.52 and $17.79, with an estimated average price of $14.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa (SBS)
ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $6.33 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $7.42. The stock is now traded at around $8.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 83,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Forterra Inc (FRTA)
ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in Forterra Inc. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $23.65, with an estimated average price of $21.52.Sold Out: California Water Service Group (CWT)
ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in California Water Service Group. The sale prices were between $52.59 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $55.48.Sold Out: SJW Group (SJW)
ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in SJW Group. The sale prices were between $58.81 and $71.2, with an estimated average price of $65.32.Sold Out: Genesis Energy LP (GEL)
ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in Genesis Energy LP. The sale prices were between $5.82 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $7.57.Sold Out: Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)
ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in Ameris Bancorp. The sale prices were between $38.1 and $55.98, with an estimated average price of $47.49.Sold Out: American States Water Co (AWR)
ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in American States Water Co. The sale prices were between $70.64 and $82.17, with an estimated average price of $77.06.
