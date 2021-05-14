Logo
ELCO Management Co., LLC Buys Suez SA, Masco Corp, Walmart Inc, Sells Williams Inc, Illumina Inc, Sunoco LP

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company ELCO Management Co., LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Suez SA, Masco Corp, Walmart Inc, Rexnord Corp, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, sells Williams Inc, Illumina Inc, Sunoco LP, Forterra Inc, Energy Transfer LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ELCO Management Co., LLC. As of 2021Q1, ELCO Management Co., LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ELCO Management Co., LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elco+management+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ELCO Management Co., LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,401 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 10,448 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.1%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,290 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,547 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27%
  5. American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 20,340 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.60%
New Purchase: Suez SA (SZ1G)

ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in Suez SA. The purchase prices were between $7.85 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $8.42. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 91,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)

ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82. The stock is now traded at around $64.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 10,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.05 and $176.27, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $89.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,695 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88. The stock is now traded at around $224.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CapStar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR)

ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $16.04. The stock is now traded at around $20.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,623 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rexnord Corp (RXN)

ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Rexnord Corp by 86.67%. The purchase prices were between $37.78 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $44.55. The stock is now traded at around $50.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 21,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)

ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 213.92%. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 25,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Limestone Bancorp Inc (LMST)

ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Limestone Bancorp Inc by 71.93%. The purchase prices were between $12.15 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 51,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)

ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 24.08%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 102,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD)

ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Howard Bancorp Inc by 48.35%. The purchase prices were between $11.52 and $17.79, with an estimated average price of $14.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa (SBS)

ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $6.33 and $8.19, with an estimated average price of $7.42. The stock is now traded at around $8.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 83,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Forterra Inc (FRTA)

ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in Forterra Inc. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $23.65, with an estimated average price of $21.52.

Sold Out: California Water Service Group (CWT)

ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in California Water Service Group. The sale prices were between $52.59 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $55.48.

Sold Out: SJW Group (SJW)

ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in SJW Group. The sale prices were between $58.81 and $71.2, with an estimated average price of $65.32.

Sold Out: Genesis Energy LP (GEL)

ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in Genesis Energy LP. The sale prices were between $5.82 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $7.57.

Sold Out: Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in Ameris Bancorp. The sale prices were between $38.1 and $55.98, with an estimated average price of $47.49.

Sold Out: American States Water Co (AWR)

ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in American States Water Co. The sale prices were between $70.64 and $82.17, with an estimated average price of $77.06.



