Eagle Capital Management Llc Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Facebook Inc, Bausch Health Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Hexcel Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Eagle Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Facebook Inc, Bausch Health Inc, Ovintiv Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Hexcel Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Eagle Capital Management Llc owns 52 stocks with a total value of $32.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,319,364 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,654,782 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.36% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 38,126,345 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.1% Facebook Inc (FB) - 6,991,676 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.78% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 43,000,698 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34%

Eagle Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $264.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,996,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.02 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 6,991,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Eagle Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $43.66 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $52.69.

Eagle Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Eagle Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

Eagle Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.

Eagle Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.08 and $7.47, with an estimated average price of $5.41.