Eagle Capital Management Llc Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Facebook Inc, Bausch Health Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Hexcel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Eagle Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Facebook Inc, Bausch Health Inc, Ovintiv Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Hexcel Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q1, Eagle Capital Management Llc owns 52 stocks with a total value of $32.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eagle+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,319,364 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.61%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,654,782 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.36%
  3. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 38,126,345 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.1%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 6,991,676 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.78%
  5. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 43,000,698 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34%
New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Eagle Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $264.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,996,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Eagle Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)

Eagle Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.02 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Eagle Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 6,991,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Hexcel Corp (HXL)

Eagle Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $43.66 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $52.69.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Eagle Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Eagle Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Eagle Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.

Sold Out: Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA)

Eagle Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.08 and $7.47, with an estimated average price of $5.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
insider

insider