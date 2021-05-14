Eagle Capital Management Llc Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Facebook Inc, Bausch Health Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Hexcel Corp

- New Purchases: WLTW, BHC, OVV,
- Added Positions: FB, LBRDK, DISH,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, WAB, MSFT, GOOG, CMCSA, AMZN, MAR, DIS, GE, AON, GS, C, HLT, WFC, MS, NFLX, ANTM, GM, UNH, GOOGL, LYB, AER, COF, CHTR, LBRDA, WWD, LBTYK, TRIP, BRK.A, FIS,
- Sold Out: HXL, SPY, IWD, LTRPA, XLF,
These are the top 5 holdings of EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,319,364 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,654,782 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.36%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 38,126,345 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.1%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 6,991,676 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.78%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 43,000,698 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.34%
Eagle Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $264.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,996,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Eagle Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36. The stock is now traded at around $29.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)
Eagle Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.02 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Eagle Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 6,991,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Hexcel Corp (HXL)
Eagle Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $43.66 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $52.69.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Eagle Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Eagle Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Eagle Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.Sold Out: Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA)
Eagle Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.08 and $7.47, with an estimated average price of $5.41.
